C.J. Mosley Injury Puts Spotlight on Rookie Kenny Young to Step Forward

Young had two tackles for no gain in the second quarter. In the third quarter, he blitzed up the middle and nearly sacked Dalton. Young chased him to the sideline and hit him as he threw the ball away.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon voiced his displeasure with the hit, but the Ravens rookie gave it right back as the two went nose-to-nose. On the next drive, Young shot a gap up the middle to hit Mixon for a 2-yard loss.

Young was much more critical when asked to evaluate his performance.

"We had a few deep balls that were thrown across the middle," Young said. "I had a few plays where I didn't do things the way I imagined I would do. I'm learning, and we're learning collectively. We have a great veteran group to guide the young guys.

"I think there are a lot of things I need to get better at. I was thrown into hot fire. I was kind of anticipating playing a lot. It didn't hit me by surprise. I just need to get better."

Getting better is what Young has been doing since the Ravens drafted the UCLA product in the fourth round. There was an open competition during training camp and preseason between Young and Onwuasor for the starting spot next to Mosley. Young and Onwuasor shared snaps in Week 1, but Young had the bigger impact during the game, tying for the team lead in tackles and recording the first sack of his career.