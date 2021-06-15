Calais Campbell Is Contemplating Retirement After This Year 

After Campbell returned in Week 13, the side effects of the coronavirus lingered with him for weeks. Campbell believes he has fully recovered, but the illness is something he won't forget.

"Sometimes, I feel like it kind of comes and goes, I guess I really can't be sure until we get to the thick of things," Campbell said. "I've been really good for the last couple of months. I haven't had any real issues. It lingered for a while. I still don't wish that on anybody, it's such a tough thing to go through. You don't feel like yourself, even when you're past the symptoms that everybody has. I definitely feel a lot better. I feel like I'm ready to go out there and dominate, have some fun. I hope I stay that way."

Campbell said he has been vaccinated, but he believes that's a deeply personal decision.

"To each their own," Campbell said. "Each person has to do their own research and figure out what's best for them. As a team, we're working toward something great here. I feel like everybody supports each other."

Led by Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe and talented second-year lineman Justin Madubuike, the Ravens have a formidable defensive front that aspires to dominate in 2021. With a year in Baltimore under his belt, and able to train this offseason without the restrictions of a pandemic, Campbell believes he can have a stellar campaign.

Right now, Campbell is thinking about winning a championship, whether it's his last season or not.

"There's only one happy team at the end of the year," Campbell said. "Last year, we feel like we had a good chance but we didn't get it done. I think the mentality this year is just try to make the best of this one. We know what we have as a team as far as talent, as far as scheme. We know that we can be very good, quite special, really.