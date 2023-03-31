Calais Campbell Officially Signs With Falcons

During his three years with the Ravens, Campbell posted 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he earned Pro Bowl honors, while this past season, he was named the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner .

Baltimore has a collection of young talent on the defensive line to help offset the loss of Campbell. Other than Campbell, every Ravens defensive lineman from last season is set to return. Michael Pierce, who missed most of the season due to injury, and rising sophomore Travis Jones will be among those who will have a larger role with Campbell's departure.