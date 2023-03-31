Calais Campbell Officially Signs With Falcons

Former Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell has officially signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
The team announced the move Friday morning and Campbell said his goodbye to Baltimore.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's a one-year deal with $7 million guaranteed and potential value of up to $9 million.
The Ravens released Campbell on March 13, which came with a cap savings of $7 million. Campbell, 36, spent the past three seasons in Baltimore and was a highly respected player on and off the field.
He's coming off a strong 2022 campaign in which he logged 36 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and 5.5 sacks, his most since joining the Ravens. Campbell sits at 99 career sacks and is looking to hit that milestone and make another run at a Super Bowl.
Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was open to a reunion with Campbell, but the veteran decided to join a young Falcons team.
"Calais defines what it is to be a Raven," DeCosta stated. "He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization – both on and off the field – are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career."
Campbell left his mark in the Baltimore community as well. The former Walter Payton Man of the Year was a relentless advocate for numerous causes.
During his three years with the Ravens, Campbell posted 113 tackles, 11 sacks, 36 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2020, he earned Pro Bowl honors, while this past season, he was named the NFL's 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner.
Baltimore has a collection of young talent on the defensive line to help offset the loss of Campbell. Other than Campbell, every Ravens defensive lineman from last season is set to return. Michael Pierce, who missed most of the season due to injury, and rising sophomore Travis Jones will be among those who will have a larger role with Campbell's departure.