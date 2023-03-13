Ravens Release Veteran DL Calais Campbell

A six-time Pro Bowler and member of the 2010s NFL All-Decade Team, Campbell has played in 15 seasons and 227 games (208 starts), both ranking as the most among active NFL defensive linemen. He owns the most tackles (800) by an active NFL defensive lineman, while his 99 career sacks rank No. 9 among all active players. He's been clear about his desire to hit the 100-sack milestone.

The Ravens re-signed veteran defensive end Brent Urban already this offseason and every other defensive lineman is under contract. Still, filling Campbell's 6-foot-8, 307-pound hole on the defensive line would be a tall task, and losing his leadership on and off the field would also be tough.

Campbell can now weigh his options in free agency with the potential of returning to Baltimore as one of them.

"I'll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I'll think," Campbell said just after the Ravens’ season ended. "There's a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process."