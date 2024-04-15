Late for Work: Cam Newton Says Lamar Jackson Will Win Super Bowl Before Other Prominent QBs

Canter notes, however, the cost to acquire Aiyuk may put the Ravens out of contention.

"Roster construction-wise, the Ravens don't oft spend on wide receivers, don't like to trade draft picks often, never trade first-round picks for players and have repeatedly said they will need to build through the draft due to Jackson's contract. Trading a possible first-round pick plus handing out a big-money extension for a wide receiver? Not the Raven way, especially with a historically deep wide receiver prospect class in this upcoming draft."

The depth of this draft and the affordability of rookies could keep the Ravens from making a big-time play for Aiyuk.

"Whichever way the Ravens move on this, they'll probably be happy; be it getting an alpha wide receiver locked up or building through the draft," Canter wrote. "Regardless, the Ravens will have a competitive roster either way."

Why the Ravens Should Draft Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

The Ravens are expected to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. Along with the current depth chart, pundits largely expect Baltimore to take an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, who has been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts, has his game broken down by The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer.

"Physically, Guyton profiles as a first-round talent," Shaffer wrote. "Among tackles, he tested in the upper third in the 40-yard dash (5.19 seconds, 69th percentile) and 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash (85th percentile), as well as the broad jump (73rd percentile), three-cone drill (87th percentile) and vertical jump (98th percentile)."

Big-bodied, athletic offensive tackles often get scooped up early in the draft. So why might Guyton be there for the Ravens at No. 30?

"Guyton has started just 14 games and played just 1,083 career snaps along the offensive line, according to PFF," Shaffer wrote. "That inexperience shows up in Guyton's tape. He suffered from a passive approach in his pass sets; at times, Guyton seemed almost determined to win repetitions with his footwork alone, using his punch almost as a last resort after pass rushers engaged him.

"But Guyton has room to grow and, as he moves on to the NFL, he should get even stronger. There will be a learning curve, especially as he trades Oklahoma's up-tempo, RPO-heavy offense for a more conventional playbook. If Guyton is needed at left tackle — he was actually the blind-side protection for southpaw Dillon Gabriel last season — the transition, early on, could be even more challenging."

Quick Hits