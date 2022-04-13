Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver in First Three Rounds?

Brown: I don't see a scenario where the Ravens trade Ronnie Stanley, even if they draft an offensive tackle. The Ravens are optimistic Stanley will return to playing at an All-Pro level after his most recent ankle surgery, and early indications are his recovery is progressing nicely. Even if the Ravens were to draft an offensive tackle like Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, it would be risky to rely on a rookie taking over on the left side. Signing Moses was a nice addition, but he has been a right tackle his entire career, and counting on James with his recent health history would be risky. Mekari and Tyre Phillips have played some left tackle, but Mekari could be the starting center. I think the Ravens could use more offensive line depth even if Stanley returns 100 percent. Baltimore already has ample draft capital without trading Stanley. Left tackles are vitally important, and Stanley is still only 28 years old. If he returns to his previous form, the Ravens will have a premier performer at that position who's still in his prime.