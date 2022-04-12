Ronnie Stanley Looks Good Walking on Beach

Both Head Coach John Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta have said they are optimistic about updates they have received on Stanley's progress. However, walking on the beach is much different than taking on NFL defensive linemen. Harbaugh said at last month's league meetings that the team would take a cautious approach with Stanley's recovery, knowing there is plenty of time between now and Week 1.

"He is doing well by all accounts," Harbaugh said. "Our new trainer, Adrian Dixon, saw him, said he's doing really well. He told me he's doing great.