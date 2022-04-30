Five Things to Know About Charlie Kolar

Kolar Lined Up in Multiple Formations at Iowa State

The Cyclones used Kolar in multiple formations to create matchup problems and utilize Kolar's versatility. He lined up in the slot and as a wide receiver, and also ran routes from the traditional tight end position. Kolar's familiarity with being used in multiple ways should help his transition to Roman's offense.

While Kolar isn't known for his blocking, he said he prides himself in his downfield blocking in space.

The Red Zone Was His Favorite Territory

Kolar caught 23 touchdown passes in college and did some of his best work in the red zone. His size creates obvious problems for defensive backs and he also has excellent hands. Kolar could make an immediate impact as another red zone target for Lamar Jackson.

Kolar said he's "annoying" with how competitive he is at everything, and that shows up in the red zone.

He Played High School Basketball With an NBA Star

A native of Norman, Oklahoma, Kolar was a good high school basketball player but one of his teammates was better. Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Trae Young played with Kolar at Norman North High School.

Unlike Young, who went to Oklahoma, Kolar was not recruited heavily by the Sooners despite growing up near Oklahoma's campus where both of his parents worked. Oklahoma State made a late recruiting push to get Kolar, but he had committed to Iowa State and remained loyal.

He's a True Scholar-Athlete

Kolar earned a 3.99 GPA and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State. He is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree in finance.

He was the winner of the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman) and Wallace E. Barron award, presented to the Iowa State seniors who display high character and outstanding achievement in academics and university activities.