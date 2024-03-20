Reports: Ravens Reuniting With Chris Board

Board got his start with the Ravens as an undrafted linebacker in 2018 who made the 53-man roster.

He played in all but two games his first four years in Baltimore and quickly became a special teams standout, a reputation he has carried throughout his six NFL seasons.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Board played 25% and 30% of the defensive snaps, respectively. He posted 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 2020 and had a career-high 41 tackles the following year.

Board left for Detroit in free agency in 2022, then spent last season in New England. The Ravens were in the hunt for another linebacker after the free-agent departure of Del'Shawn Phillips, another special teams standout, to Houston.