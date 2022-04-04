Chris Westry Signs With Panthers

Chris Westry will not be part of Baltimore's cornerback rotation next season.
The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed Westry to a one-year deal, after he was not tendered as a restricted free agent by Baltimore at the start of free agency.
The rangy 6-foot-4 Westry played in six games last season and started twice after Marlon Humphrey was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Westry, who made the 53-man roster last season after an impressive training camp and preseason, finished 2021 with 17 tackles and three passes defensed. He suffered a knee injury in the season opener in Las Vegas and was on injured reserve before being activated in November. The 24-year-old Westry spent his first two NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore is expected to look for cornerback depth in the upcoming draft. Anthony Averett signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, respected veteran Tavon Young was released in March and Jimmy Smith could potentially retire.