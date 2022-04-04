Chris Westry Signs With Panthers

The rangy 6-foot-4 Westry played in six games last season and started twice after Marlon Humphrey was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Westry, who made the 53-man roster last season after an impressive training camp and preseason, finished 2021 with 17 tackles and three passes defensed. He suffered a knee injury in the season opener in Las Vegas and was on injured reserve before being activated in November. The 24-year-old Westry spent his first two NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.