Ravens Release Respected Veteran Cornerback Tavon Young

Over his four seasons played, Young logged 50 games, 24 starts, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, four sacks and three fumble recoveries, including two returned for touchdowns in 2018.

Teammates and coaches called him a pit bull, a feisty slot corner from Temple who always played bigger than his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame even if it meant sacrificing his body. He played like a Raven.

However, the Ravens are tight against the salary cap with a week until free agency. Releasing Young, 27, saves the Ravens about $5.85 million, per overthecap.com. With the retirement of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva saving $6 million, Baltimore now reportedly has about $17 million a week away from free agency.

The Ravens will look to restock their cornerback unit this offseason, as Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are both coming back from season-ending injuries, Anthony Averett is a pending unrestricted free agent, and free agent Jimmy Smith could retire.