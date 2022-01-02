Chuck Clark Reads Matthew Stafford for First Career Pick-Six

Jan 02, 2022 at 01:52 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010222-Chuck-Clark-Pick-Six
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Safety Chuck Clark (36)

The Ravens' injury-ravaged secondary knew it was going to need some plays against the Los Angeles Rams' potent offense and safety Chuck Clark delivered in the first half with back-to-back interceptions.

Clark got the scoring started with a 17-yard pick-six in the first quarter, coming underneath a Matthew Stafford pass to go untouched to the end zone.

It's the first interception returned for a touchdown of Clark's career and his first interception in 364 days. He had one in the regular-season finale in Cincinnati last year.

Clark's film study is second to none and it paid off in a big way on his pick-six. Clark came off his man and jumped under a pass intended for tight end Tyler Higbee.

On the ensuing possession, Stafford took a deep shot to Odell Beckham Jr., but Clark was playing deep center field and made the leaping pick near the goal line.

The Ravens defense entered the game with just six interceptions this season, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. However, Stafford threw three interceptions in his last outing and his 13 picks entering the game were tied for the sixth-most in the league.

