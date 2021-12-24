Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon Activated From COVID-19 List

The Ravens received some good news Friday ahead of their AFC North showdown for first place against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Starting safety Chuck Clark was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with backup center Trystan Colon and practice squad running back Nate McCrary. The Ravens still have 10 players from the 53-man roster on the list.

Having Clark available for Sunday's game to organize the secondary is a major boost for a defense that has been decimated by injury and illness. Clark wears the defense's mic'd helmet and is responsible for relaying the defensive play calls, meaning he normally plays 100 percent of the snaps. Geno Stone wore the mic'd helmet against Green Bay, but Stone was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Clark was out of the lineup against the Packers for just the second time in his career after being placed on the list last week. He had made 41 straight regular-season starts since taking over the job early in the 2019 season. Third on the team with 58 tackles, Clark also has one sack and eight passes defensed.

The Ravens have been thin at safety since the season-ending injury to DeShon Elliott, and undrafted rookie Ar'Darius Washington is also on injured reserve. The Ravens have Brandon Stephens to play safety alongside Clark, while veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Tony Jefferson could also see snaps.

Colon has appeared in nine games this season, playing 69 snaps on offense. His most extensive action came Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he played 26 snaps, subbing in for Bradley Bozeman after he left the game with a back injury. McCrary has played in one game this season, in Pittsburgh.