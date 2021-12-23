Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

Dec 23, 2021 at 02:14 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122321-Defense
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens

If the Ravens' defense seemed shorthanded last week against the Green Bay Packers, well the situation hasn't gotten any better before Sunday's crucial AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore's defense currently has just 15 players on the 53-man roster. Two of those players – defensive end Calais Campbell (thigh) and cornerback Tavon Young (concussion) – are dealing with injuries.

That has left Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale grasping for explanations.

"It's like you go from the beginning of the season with our roster to right now; I don't know if we're playing football or the Squid Games," Martindale quipped.

"It's crazy how things have changed so much. Unsettling – I guess that's a way to say it. But it's one of those things that people don't care about your problems. You've got to get guys ready to go play, and that's what we're doing."

The Ravens have nine defensive players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and it touches every level of the unit: safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone, cornerbacks Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, outside linebackers Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee, inside linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch and defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

That just piles on to the heap of defenders with season-ending injuries, including cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, safety DeShon Elliott, defensive end Derek Wolfe and linebacker L.J. Fort.

The Ravens are on the brink, and they know they can't afford more losses. At the start of his virtual press conference Thursday, Martindale said he won't be spending Christmas with his granddaughter because of the COVID outbreak sweeping the nation.

"I hope everybody stays safe and healthy and sees everybody that they need to see, if they can see them," Martindale said. "If not, stay safe and celebrate Christmas in January. I know that's what I'm going to do with my granddaughter. She won't know the difference; she's only a year and a half."

Every team has a "next man up" mentality, but even that's being tested for the Ravens. They just barely have enough players.

Still, Martindale won't let that be an excuse. Even with a secondary held together by Band-Aids, the Ravens gave Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers a fight and held All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to his second-fewest receiving yards (44) of the season last week.

Now Baltimore's defense will look to pull off another magic a similar feat against Cincinnati's loaded offense featuring quarterback Joe Burrow (eighth in passing yards), running back Joe Mixon (second in rushing yards) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ninth in receiving yards).

Martindale said the players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hurting because they may not be able to play in such an important game. But the players that can suit up "are going to have the mentality that we need to have to go play this game."

"Everybody knows the standard when they walk in this building," Martindale said, crediting the front office for filling in with the right kind of players. "We've just got to play catch up with them, and with our system. It's easy to teach – I've told you all that before – and we'll go, and we'll be ready to play."

Being so short-handed presents unique challenges, like players operating on both the scout team for the offense and as part of the defensive game-plan in practice. And, of course, it impacts how Martindale will craft his strategy and call the game. But it's not going to change who the Ravens are, Martindale said.

"To the core, we're an aggressive defense, and with the flexibility of our scheme, I think there's some different things we can do," Martindale said. "We're going to pressure. That's who we are."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Defend Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase Like Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams

Baltimore's run defense has remained No.1 despite injuries. Getting Patrick Mekari back would be huge for the offensive line. Ravens want to improve their two-point conversion efficiency.
news

Josh Oliver Placed on COVID-19 List

Ravens tight end Josh Oliver has joined the group of players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler has also been placed on the list. 
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and black pants, which they have gone 1-1 in so far this season.
news

The Best Kicker Ever, Justin Tucker Supports John Harbaugh's Decisions to Go for Two

The Ravens could lean more heavily on their world-class kicker in overtime, but Justin Tucker says anybody in the arena knows the right move is to go for two to win (or lose) the game.
news

Power Rankings: Ravens Dropped to No. 18 by Sports Illustrated

With three straight losses, the Ravens (8-6) have dropped to the middle of the pack in the major power rankings.
news

Late for Work 12/23: Mark Andrews Solidifies Rise From Draft Steal to AFC's Top Tight End

Pundits praise John Harbaugh for dialogue with his players before the two-point conversion try against the Packers. Separating fact from fiction on Ravens and analytics.
news

Five Ravens Named to Pro Bowl 2022 Roster

The Baltimore Ravens on the 2022 Pro Bowl roster are QB Lamar Jackson, TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, K Justin Tucker and RS Devin Duvernay.
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined

Calais Campbell returned to practice on a limited basis. On the offensive line, right tackle Patrick Mekari was limited while Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips didn't practice.
news

Ravens Place Five More Players on COVID-19 List

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone and DT Justin Madubuike are among the players who are now in question for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
news

News & Notes: Sunday Isn't Do-Or-Die, But It's Very Important

On the verge of his first 1,000-yard season, Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown has other priorities. Hollywood says he wasn't easy for Tyler Huntley to see on the failed two-point conversion against the Packers. Kevin Zeitler believes Baltimore's offensive line is gelling.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising