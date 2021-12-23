Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

Martindale said the players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hurting because they may not be able to play in such an important game. But the players that can suit up "are going to have the mentality that we need to have to go play this game."

"Everybody knows the standard when they walk in this building," Martindale said, crediting the front office for filling in with the right kind of players. "We've just got to play catch up with them, and with our system. It's easy to teach – I've told you all that before – and we'll go, and we'll be ready to play."

Being so short-handed presents unique challenges, like players operating on both the scout team for the offense and as part of the defensive game-plan in practice. And, of course, it impacts how Martindale will craft his strategy and call the game. But it's not going to change who the Ravens are, Martindale said.