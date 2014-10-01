Chuck Pagano: Ravens Defense 'Like A Scary Movie'

Oct 01, 2014 at 09:48 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

01_DefenseScaryMovie_news.jpg


Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano knows the Ravens defense about as well as anyone.

He coordinated the group in 2011 – the Ravens ranked third in the NFL with Pagano at the helm – before the Colts came calling with a head coaching offer. Many of the defensive pieces have changed since Pagano was in Baltimore, but he still sees the same kind of swarming unit when he turns on the Ravens' game tape.

"It just looks like a scary movie," Pagano said. "Scary Movie 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, whatever you want to call it."

Baltimore's defense has given opposing offenses nightmares this year.


The unit ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (15) per game, and is the top red-zone defense in the league. Offenses are coming away with touchdowns on just 27.3 percent of their trips inside the red zone against Baltimore.

"All I know is they are extremely well coached," Pagano said. "They're as tough as damn nails."

Facing the Colts will be the toughest test to date for the Ravens. The Colts are the NFL's top-ranked offensive team in yards (444) and points (34) per game. They have topped 40 points in back-to-back weeks.

"We're doing some good things, but you realize that the Ravens defense is a beast of its own," quarterback Andrew Luck said. "What a great front seven. Great guys that can cover in the secondary. Obviously with Terrell Suggs, and [Elvis] Dumervil, [Courtney] Upshaw and [Pernell] McPhee, they have a bunch of guys that can rush the passer. Haloti Ngata is a game wrecker. We know we're going to have our hands full."

In addition to the play in the red zone, a strength of the defense has been the way they've shut down opposing teams on the ground. Ngata and nose tackle Brandon Williams have been stout on the interior of the line, freeing up linebackers C.J. Mosley and Daryl Smith to make tackles in space.

The Ravens have the league's seventh-best run defense, giving up just 82.5 yards per game.

"You can't run the flippin ball on them," Pagano said. "Front to back, they have playmakers everywhere. They run to the ball, tackle well, cover well. Front to back, they have a bunch of game wreckers over there, and obviously a bunch of guys that we have a tremendous amount of respect for. We'll prepare accordingly."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

The Ravens are expected to have full attendance at minicamp. Time to see how the roster stacks up and what weaknesses will still need to be addressed.

news

Late for Work 6/9: How Does the Ravens' Core Stack Up Against the Rest of the League?

Three statistics that enhance the Ravens' Super Bowl chances. Marcus Williams is excited about playing with Kyle Hamilton and resuming his role as a playmaker.

news

Chuck "Dr. Rush" Smith Sets Up New Practice With Ravens

After building an impressive resume as a private pass rush coach, Outside Linebackers coach Chuck Smith enjoys teaching young talents such as Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo.

news

Late for Work 6/8: Every AFC North Team Projected to Have a Winning Record in 2023

A highly motivated Patrick Queen and J.K. Dobbins benefits the Ravens. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington are named prime candidates for contract extensions. DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly set to meet with the Titans, but speculation about the Ravens' interest continues. The Ravens are named a top landing spot for Danielle Hunter. Roquan Smith is No. 2 in Sports Illustrated's linebacker rankings.

news

Mailbag: How Pass Heavy Will Todd Monken's Offense Be?

Will the Ravens use three-ILB formations? Any chance Marcus Peters still returns? Can Broderick Washington and Travis Jones carry the load?

news

Patrick Queen Fires Back at Madden24 Trailer

The Madden24 trailer shows Patrick Queen getting trucked by cover athlete Josh Allen, but the film tells a different story.

news

Late for Work 6/7: John Harbaugh's Ability to Adapt Is Why He's an Elite Head Coach

Lamar Jackson is among the quarterbacks helped the most this offseason. Kyle Hamilton is poised for a breakout season. Tyler Linderbaum is ranked among the top five centers.

news

Practice Report: Nelson Agholor Shows Off His Acrobatics

Tight end Isaiah Likely made the catch of the day. Sophomore Daniel Faalele is getting work at left guard and Ben Cleveland at right tackle.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Health Update on Gus Edwards

Harbaugh expects J.K. Dobbins at minicamp. Zay Flowers should return to the field for minicamp after a soft tissue "tweak." Daniel Faaelele has displayed versatility at OTAs and will compete at left guard.

news

Ravens Host Inaugural Business & Entrepreneurship Summit for Current and Former Players

Former legends Jermaine Lewis, Keith Washington, and Jordan Richards, along with current nose tackle Michael Pierce, attended two career panels followed by a networking session.

news

Late for Work 6/6: Pundits Debate J.K. Dobbins' Future With Ravens

Lamar Jackson cracks the top five in Chris Simms' quarterback rankings. Mike Macdonald is praised for devising a scheme that slowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

news

Ravens Sign WR Laquon Treadwell

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is a former first-round pick who was last with the Seattle Seahawks.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising