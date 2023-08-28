Presented by

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Aug 28, 2023 at 02:52 PM
Chris Szagola/AP Photo
Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York (3) kicks the ball with punter Corey Bojorquez (13) spotting during the NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. The game ends in a 18-18 tie.

Cleveland Browns: Browns Reportedly Make Change at Kicker

The Browns will begin Week 1 with a new kicker.

Cade York has been reportedly cut and the Browns have traded for Dustin Hopkins.

A fourth-round pick in 2022, York struggled throughout the preseason and his potential game-winning 43-yard field goal was blocked in Saturday's preseason finale against Kansas City. Afterward, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski would not commit to York as his regular season kicker, and York made just four of eight field-goal attempts during the preseason.

Mark Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for Hopkins, who was beaten out by Cameron Dicker (a former Raven) for the placekicking job in Los Angeles.

Hopkins is an experienced kicker who has played for Buffalo, New Orleans, Washington and the Chargers, making 190 of 224 field goal attempts during his career. Hopkins made nine of 10 field goals for the Chargers last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Browns also received mixed news at wide receiver following their 33-32 preseason finale.

Marquise Goodwin, who was signed in free agency, was removed from the non-football injury list and will resume football activities. Goodwin has been out since the start of training camp after undergoing treatment for blood clots.

However, Jakeem Grant will miss his second straight season after suffering a knee injury while returning Saturday's opening kickoff. Grant missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury and was expected to handle the punt and kickoff return duties.

"Very, very disappointed for Jakeem," Stefanski said. "That's a tough one."

Stefanski indicated that Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jerome Ford were likely to share punt return duties this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Left Guard Kevin Dotson Traded

After left guard Kevin Dotson lost his starting job, the Steelers decided to trade him.

Pittsburgh dealt Dotson to the Rams, the team announced Sunday, in exchange for fourth-round (2024) and fifth-round (2025) picks. Los Angeles also received a fifth-round (2024) and sixth-round (2025) picks from Pittsburgh.

Dotson started all 17 games for Pittsburgh last season, but he had been bumped from the starting lineup by former Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Steelers during free agency. Seumalo has drawn rave reviews for his physical blocking during Pittsburgh's undefeated preseason.

In other news, the Steelers have reportedly begun trimming their roster, cutting 10 players including quarterback Tanner Morgan.

Cincinnati Bengals: Edge Rusher Joseph Ossai Injures Ankle

Defensive end Joseph Ossai, who was second on the Bengals with 3.5 sacks last season, left early with an ankle injury during Saturday night's loss to the Jets.

Head Coach Zac Taylor did not give a timetable for Ossai's return following the game.

"Could be a sprain. We'll find out," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

A third-round pick in 2021, Ossai missed his entire 2021 rookie season due to a knee injury. The Bengals hope Ossai recovers quickly as they prepare to open the season against two AFC North opponents – at Cleveland in Week 1 before hosting the Ravens in Week 2.

