Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Hopkins is an experienced kicker who has played for Buffalo, New Orleans, Washington and the Chargers, making 190 of 224 field goal attempts during his career. Hopkins made nine of 10 field goals for the Chargers last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Browns also received mixed news at wide receiver following their 33-32 preseason finale.

Marquise Goodwin, who was signed in free agency, was removed from the non-football injury list and will resume football activities. Goodwin has been out since the start of training camp after undergoing treatment for blood clots.

However, Jakeem Grant will miss his second straight season after suffering a knee injury while returning Saturday's opening kickoff. Grant missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury and was expected to handle the punt and kickoff return duties.

"Very, very disappointed for Jakeem," Stefanski said. "That's a tough one."

Stefanski indicated that Donovan Peoples-Jones and Jerome Ford were likely to share punt return duties this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Left Guard Kevin Dotson Traded

After left guard Kevin Dotson lost his starting job, the Steelers decided to trade him.