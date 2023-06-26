Around the AFC North: Browns' Myles Garrett Likes Impact of New Defensive Coordinator

Defensive Coordinator Teryl Austin said he won't rush Porter into a starting role, but will let his performance dictate his playing time.

"He's playing with confidence," Austin said. "But I always look for what's his understanding of his role, does he understand why we're putting him in here in this particular role right now? If he understands that, then you move towards how is he actually playing it, is he doing it well? I don't know when Joey's time is going to be, but when it comes, I think we'll know."

Cincinnati Bengals: Orlando Brown Jr. Having No Problems Fitting in With Bengals

Four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has brought the same gregarious personality he had with the Ravens and the Chiefs to Cincinnati. Head Coach Zac Taylor said Brown hasn't had any problem fitting into the locker room after signing with the Bengals during free agency.

"He's a guy that feels like he's been here for a lot longer than he has," Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of the Bengals’ website. "There's no shyness to him. That's how you blend into a locker room and get to know people when you're personable like that and he is, so I appreciate that about him. He asked really good questions, football questions. He wants to be the best. It's really exciting when you are able to acquire a player like that. He's got all that tangible stuff and personality stuff. That's all good stuff."

Brown has quickly formed a relationship with former Bengals Hall of Fame left tackle Anthony Munoz, who visited practice during mandatory minicamp.

"It's great to be able to talk to a guy like that who played the position. What a great guy," Brown said. "I'm hoping we can go to lunch in a few weeks.