50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

The next phase of the ramp-up to the regular season is upon us as the Ravens kick off their preseason slate Saturday against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are my thoughts on where things stand, all in 50 words or less:

1. The Ravens' cornerback room is hampered by injuries to Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen and possibly Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams. As two crucial players, it would be a real bummer if Armour-Davis and/or Williams can't play in the preseason opener. They need the work.

2. The cornerback depth is "an issue," John Harbaugh said. But for how long? The Ravens already signed Ya-Sin and Maulet. They have young, promising players such as Armour-Davis, who need game experience to grow, and veterans, such as Kevon Seymour, who are having strong camps.

3. Besides depth, the question is whether the Ravens still need an upgrade, or at least another contender, to be the possible starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. If opponents feel that's a weakness, they'll attack it with regularity considering the strengths everywhere else on this Ravens defense.

4. Ultimately, I expect the Ravens side on "you can't have too many corners." Baltimore reportedly hosted veteran cornerback William Jackson III Friday and there are other options still on the market. The Ravens aren't going to sit idle when they know they have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl.

5. The Ravens are also clearly still in the pass rusher market, evidenced by reported visits from Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. It's probably safe to say they'll sign an edge before the regular season. The Ravens have just under $9 million in cap space and two open roster spots.

Top Photos From Ravens Training Camp

Check out the action from the Under Armour Performance Center at 2023 Ravens training camp.

WR Laquon Treadwell
1 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
2 / 257

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
3 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Arthur Maulet
4 / 257

CB Arthur Maulet

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
5 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
6 / 257

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
K Justin Tucker
7 / 257

K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
8 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
9 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
10 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
11 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
12 / 257

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
13 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
14 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
15 / 257

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
16 / 257

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
17 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
18 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
26_TrainingCamp072623sh1471
19 / 257
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
20 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
21 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
22 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
23 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Patrick Mekari
24 / 257

OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
25 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: T Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum
26 / 257

From left: T Ronnie Stanley, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Kevin Zeitler
27 / 257

G Kevin Zeitler

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
28 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
29 / 257

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Kelle Sanders
30 / 257

OLB Kelle Sanders

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
31 / 257

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
32 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
33 / 257

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
34 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
35 / 257

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Daryl Worley
36 / 257

CB Daryl Worley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Team huddle
37 / 257

Team huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
38 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
39 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Trey Botts
40 / 257

DT Trey Botts

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
41 / 257

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Ar'Darius Washington
42 / 257

S Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
43 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
44 / 257

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
45 / 257

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Morgan Moses
46 / 257

T Morgan Moses

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
47 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
48 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
49 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
50 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Brent Urban
51 / 257

DE Brent Urban

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Rock Ya-Sin
52 / 257

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kyu Kelly
53 / 257

CB Kyu Kelly

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
54 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G John Simpson, OL Patrick Mekari
55 / 257

From left: G John Simpson, OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
56 / 257

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
57 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
58 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Brandon Stephens
59 / 257

DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
60 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
61 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
62 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
63 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phil
64 / 257

LB Del'Shawn Phil

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
65 / 257

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Charlie KOlar
66 / 257

WR Charlie KOlar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
67 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
68 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
69 / 257

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kyu Kelly
70 / 257

CB Kyu Kelly

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Dontay Demus Jr.
71 / 257

WR Dontay Demus Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
72 / 257

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
73 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
74 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
75 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
76 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: C Tyler Linderbaum, T Ronnie Stanley
77 / 257

From left: C Tyler Linderbaum, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Josh Johnson, QB Coach Tee Martin, QB Lamar Jackson
78 / 257

From left: QB Josh Johnson, QB Coach Tee Martin, QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/TE Ben Mason
79 / 257

FB/TE Ben Mason

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell
80 / 257

RB Keaton Mitchell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
81 / 257

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Jeremiah Moon, WR James Proche II
82 / 257

From left: OLB Jeremiah Moon, WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
83 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Corey Mayfield Jr., WR Laquon Treadwell
84 / 257

From left: CB Corey Mayfield Jr., WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tarik Black
85 / 257

WR Tarik Black

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
86 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: ILB Roquan Smith, WR James Proche II
87 / 257

From left: ILB Roquan Smith, WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
88 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: T Ronnie Stanley, OC Todd Monken
89 / 257

From left: T Ronnie Stanley, OC Todd Monken

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
90 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
91 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
92 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB Owen Wright, RB Keaton Mitchell, RB Justice Hill
93 / 257

From left: RB Owen Wright, RB Keaton Mitchell, RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
94 / 257

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/TE Ben Mason
95 / 257

FB/TE Ben Mason

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
96 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
97 / 257

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
98 / 257

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
99 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
100 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Kelle Sanders
101 / 257

OLB Kelle Sanders

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
102 / 257

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
103 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Kaieem Caesar
104 / 257

DT Kaieem Caesar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
105 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
106 / 257

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Angelo Blackson
107 / 257

DT Angelo Blackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
FB/TE Ben Mason
108 / 257

FB/TE Ben Mason

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
109 / 257

TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
110 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Daryl Worley
111 / 257

CB Daryl Worley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
112 / 257

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Keaton Mitchell
113 / 257

RB Keaton Mitchell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
114 / 257

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
115 / 257

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
116 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Kristian Welch
117 / 257

LB Kristian Welch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Owen Wright
118 / 257

RB Owen Wright

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
119 / 257

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
120 / 257

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Rayshad Nichols, DT Travis Jones
121 / 257

From left: DT Rayshad Nichols, DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: NT Michael Pierce, DE Brent Urban, DT Angelo Blackson
122 / 257

From left: NT Michael Pierce, DE Brent Urban, DT Angelo Blackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
123 / 257

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Johs Johnson
124 / 257

QB Johs Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Makai Polk
125 / 257

WR Makai Polk

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
126 / 257

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
127 / 257

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams
128 / 257

S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Malik Hamm,
129 / 257

From left: OLB Malik Hamm,

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
130 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Tylan Wallace
131 / 257

From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
132 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
133 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor
134 / 257

WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
135 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
136 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
137 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Tavius Robinson, T Daniel Faalele, QB Josh Johnson
138 / 257

From left: OLB Tavius Robinson, T Daniel Faalele, QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense
139 / 257

Offense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Angelo Blackson, C Tyler Linderbaum
140 / 257

From left: DT Angelo Blackson, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
141 / 257

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, ILB Roquan Smith
142 / 257

From left: QB Lamar Jackson, ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
143 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu, T Ronnie Stanley, TE Mark Andrews
144 / 257

From left: G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu, T Ronnie Stanley, TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
145 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
146 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
147 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DB Brandon Stephens, TE Isaiah Likely
148 / 257

From left: DB Brandon Stephens, TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
149 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
150 / 257

TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
151 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: NT Michael Pierce, C Tyler Linderbaum
152 / 257

From left: NT Michael Pierce, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson
153 / 257

G John Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Marcus Williams, RB Keaton Mitchell
154 / 257

From left: S Marcus Williams, RB Keaton Mitchell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
155 / 257

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
156 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Broderick Washington, T Ronnie Stanley
157 / 257

From left: DT Broderick Washington, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
158 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley
159 / 257

T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Marlon Humphrey, S Kyle Hamilton
160 / 257

From left: CB Marlon Humphrey, S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
161 / 257

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers
162 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense
163 / 257

Offense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jordan Swann
164 / 257

CB Jordan Swann

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
165 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen
166 / 257

ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G John Simpson
167 / 257

G John Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
168 / 257

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
169 / 257

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
170 / 257

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton
171 / 257

S Kyle Hamilton

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Jeremiah Moon, FB/TE Ben Mason
172 / 257

From left: OLB Jeremiah Moon, FB/TE Ben Mason

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Kelle Sanders
173 / 257

OLB Kelle Sanders

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Josh Johnson
174 / 257

From left: QB Lamar Jackson, QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
175 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
176 / 257

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
177 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
178 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Makai Polk
179 / 257

WR Makai Polk

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
180 / 257

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
181 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
182 / 257

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
183 / 257

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay
184 / 257

WR Devin Duvernay

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
185 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Laquon Treadwell
186 / 257

From left: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
187 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: S Marcus Williams, WR Sean Ryan
188 / 257

From left: S Marcus Williams, WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith
189 / 257

ILB Roquan Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tarik Black
190 / 257

WR Tarik Black

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Nelson Agholor
191 / 257

From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Nelson Agholor

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense huddle
192 / 257

Defense huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Tavius Robinson, T Ronnie Stanley
193 / 257

From left: OLB Tavius Robinson, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Devin Duvernay, S Marcus Williams
194 / 257

From left: WR Devin Duvernay, S Marcus Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Shemar Bridges
195 / 257

From left: CB Kevon Seymour, WR Shemar Bridges

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Kristian Welch
196 / 257

LB Kristian Welch

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
197 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tarik Black
198 / 257

WR Tarik Black

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
199 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Tyler Huntley
200 / 257

QB Tyler Huntley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh
201 / 257

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
202 / 257

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Huddle
203 / 257

Huddle

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
204 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: K Justin Tucker, P Jordan Stout
205 / 257

From left: K Justin Tucker, P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Coach Chuck Smith, OLB Kelle Sanders
206 / 257

From left: OLB Coach Chuck Smith, OLB Kelle Sanders

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
207 / 257

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Devin Duvernay, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
208 / 257

From left: WR Devin Duvernay, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Tashawn Manning
209 / 257

G Tashawn Manning

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Patrick Mekari
210 / 257

LB Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: G Ben Cleveland, DT Travis Jones
211 / 257

From left: G Ben Cleveland, DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
212 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: OLB Odafe Oweh, T Ronnie Stanley
213 / 257

From left: OLB Odafe Oweh, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Zay Flowers, WR Sean Ryan, WR Dontay Demus Jr.
214 / 257

From left: WR Zay Flowers, WR Sean Ryan, WR Dontay Demus Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From front: TE Isaiah Likely, TE Mark Andrews
215 / 257

From front: TE Isaiah Likely, TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
216 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
217 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Angelo Blackson
218 / 257

DT Angelo Blackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
219 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Kevon Seymour
220 / 257

From left: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Kevon Seymour

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
221 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: T Daniel Faalele, T Ronnie Stanley
222 / 257

From left: T Daniel Faalele, T Ronnie Stanley

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
223 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Jaquan Amos
224 / 257

S Jaquan Amos

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
225 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Jeremy Lucien, WR Sean Ryan
226 / 257

From left: CB Jeremy Lucien, WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
From left: QB Lamar Jackson, C Tyler Linderbaum
227 / 257

From left: QB Lamar Jackson, C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2023
WR Zay Flowers
228 / 257

WR Zay Flowers

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
229 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
230 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
231 / 257

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
232 / 257

C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey
233 / 257

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
234 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
235 / 257

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Jordan Swann, WR James Proche II
236 / 257

From left: CB Jordan Swann, WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
237 / 257

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike, NT Michael Pierce, OLB Coach Chuck Smith
238 / 257

From left: DT Broderick Washington, DT Justin Madubuike, NT Michael Pierce, OLB Coach Chuck Smith

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Special Teams
239 / 257

Special Teams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Arthur Maulet, DB Brandon Stephens
240 / 257

From left: CB Arthur Maulet, DB Brandon Stephens

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike
241 / 257

DT Justin Madubuike

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II
242 / 257

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Laquon Treadwell
243 / 257

WR Laquon Treadwell

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
244 / 257

TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Melvin Gordon III
245 / 257

RB Melvin Gordon III

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu
246 / 257

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Justice Hill
247 / 257

RB Justice Hill

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: ILB Roquan Smith, ILB Patrick Queen
248 / 257

From left: ILB Roquan Smith, ILB Patrick Queen

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Dontay Demus Jr., CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
249 / 257

From left: WR Dontay Demus Jr., CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews
250 / 257

TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
251 / 257

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman
252 / 257

WR Rashod Bateman

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards
253 / 257

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Rashod Bateman, WR James Proche II
254 / 257

From left: WR Rashod Bateman, WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
02_20230809_TrainingCamp_SH_0209
255 / 257
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
49_20230809_TrainingCamp_SH_0763
256 / 257
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR James Proche II
257 / 257

WR James Proche II

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
6. Broadly speaking, teams are always balancing bringing back proven veterans versus turning the page to young ascending players. It's tough. Baltimore didn't bring back Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, or Marcus Peters. Broderick Washington, David Ojabo, and Armour-Davis (and others) have their chance to prove the Ravens' faith correct.

7. Even if Washington, Ojabo and Armour-Davis, for example, aren't the same quality of player right now that the veterans are who they're replacing, the Ravens' job is to determine how quickly they can match or exceed what that veteran player provided, of course factoring in salaries and other issues.

15 Ravens Who Have Stood Out at Training Camp

Here's who is flashing at Ravens training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Nelson Agholor Agholor has shown instant chemistry with Lamar Jackson this summer and the two have developed a reliable back-shoulder throw that should help unlock Agholor's deep game too.
1 / 15

WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor has shown instant chemistry with Lamar Jackson this summer and the two have developed a reliable back-shoulder throw that should help unlock Agholor's deep game too.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu The fact that the sixth-round rookie took the first-team reps at left guard for the first 10 practices of training camp is alone a testament to his rapid improvement.
2 / 15

G/T Sala Aumavae-Laulu

The fact that the sixth-round rookie took the first-team reps at left guard for the first 10 practices of training camp is alone a testament to his rapid improvement.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham has brought more than just star power and screaming kids to training camp. He's practiced every day except for one and shown his crafty route-running and sticky hands. He's building trust with Jackson.
3 / 15

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham has brought more than just star power and screaming kids to training camp. He's practiced every day except for one and shown his crafty route-running and sticky hands. He's building trust with Jackson.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers The rookie first-round pick has been absolutely electric, dusting cornerbacks in one-on-one drills and making catches all over the field in full team work. Every defensive back on the team says his new nickname, "Joystick," fits him well.
4 / 15

WR Zay Flowers

The rookie first-round pick has been absolutely electric, dusting cornerbacks in one-on-one drills and making catches all over the field in full team work. Every defensive back on the team says his new nickname, "Joystick," fits him well.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton Hamilton has looked at ease in his transition to playing a deeper safety role. He's been a daily tough matchup for tight end Mark Andrews and registered a couple interceptions.
5 / 15

S Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton has looked at ease in his transition to playing a deeper safety role. He's been a daily tough matchup for tight end Mark Andrews and registered a couple interceptions.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely The second-year tight end was a standout in training camp last year and he's picked up where he left off. Likely just has a knack for getting open and making catches. While the Ravens will use more wide receivers in formations this year, Likely is showing he's deserving of a significant role.
6 / 15

TE Isaiah Likely

The second-year tight end was a standout in training camp last year and he's picked up where he left off. Likely just has a knack for getting open and making catches. While the Ravens will use more wide receivers in formations this year, Likely is showing he's deserving of a significant role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Justin Madubuike Madubuike has been dominant inside at times getting into the backfield. He's showing that he could be on the verge of a monster fourth season.
7 / 15

DT Justin Madubuike

Madubuike has been dominant inside at times getting into the backfield. He's showing that he could be on the verge of a monster fourth season.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo Ojabo is in position to be one of the Ravens' top pass rushers, and he's showing a variety of different moves to get to the quarterback.
8 / 15

OLB David Ojabo

Ojabo is in position to be one of the Ravens' top pass rushers, and he's showing a variety of different moves to get to the quarterback.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh Oweh has been strong against the run and pass. He's working on his power moves this offseason, and his added muscle is paying off.
9 / 15

OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh has been strong against the run and pass. He's working on his power moves this offseason, and his added muscle is paying off.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Del'Shawn Phillips Phillips had two interceptions in 7-on-7 work and a forced fumble in the first week of training camp. Previously used almost exclusively on special teams, Phillips is making a case for defensive snaps.
10 / 15

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

Phillips had two interceptions in 7-on-7 work and a forced fumble in the first week of training camp. Previously used almost exclusively on special teams, Phillips is making a case for defensive snaps.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Patrick Queen Queen has been a menace on the field and set the tone with a tackle that planted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell in the turf. Entering a contract year, Queen has had a locked-in focus and is playing like a man on a mission.
11 / 15

ILB Patrick Queen

Queen has been a menace on the field and set the tone with a tackle that planted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell in the turf. Entering a contract year, Queen has had a locked-in focus and is playing like a man on a mission.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson The rookie fourth-round pick is a physical presence on the edge who never stops running to the ball. Robinson has received a lot of work against the first-team offense and held his own.
12 / 15

OLB Tavius Robinson

The rookie fourth-round pick is a physical presence on the edge who never stops running to the ball. Robinson has received a lot of work against the first-team offense and held his own.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Kevon Seymour The veteran cornerback has broken up numerous passes, showing he can be more than a special teams standout. The Ravens have a cornerback depth issue, making Seymour's emergence even more important.
13 / 15

CB Kevon Seymour

The veteran cornerback has broken up numerous passes, showing he can be more than a special teams standout. The Ravens have a cornerback depth issue, making Seymour's emergence even more important.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith Smith sent a message in practice this week with a few pad-popping hits. The leader in the middle of Baltimore's defense looks like he's also improved in coverage, something he said he focused on this offseason.
14 / 15

ILB Roquan Smith

Smith sent a message in practice this week with a few pad-popping hits. The leader in the middle of Baltimore's defense looks like he's also improved in coverage, something he said he focused on this offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams Williams is another tone-setter on the back end of the defense and he practices with a lot of intensity. He had a pair of interceptions in last Saturday's practice, reminding teammates that any mistakes by the quarterback will be capitalized on.
15 / 15

S Marcus Williams

Williams is another tone-setter on the back end of the defense and he practices with a lot of intensity. He had a pair of interceptions in last Saturday's practice, reminding teammates that any mistakes by the quarterback will be capitalized on.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
8. Here's my take on the 23-game preseason winning streak. It shows how well the Ravens draft and develop all players, not just the starters. Baltimore's reserves routinely beat the other team's backups. Also, Harbaugh's training camp is smart, but no cakewalk. Lastly, the Ravens play to win, as they should.

Remembering Every Win in Ravens’ Historic Preseason Streak

The Ravens have won a record 23 straight preseason games dating back to the start of the 2016 preseason. Take a look back at the key players and moments along the way.

Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Aug. 11, 2016 – Ravens 22, Panthers 19 Baltimore product Terrance West ran for two touchdowns. Josh Johnson, who is now in his third stint with the Ravens, went 8-of-11 for 83 yards. Ryan Mallett threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Javorius Allen for the go-ahead score.
1 / 23

Aug. 11, 2016 – Ravens 22, Panthers 19

Baltimore product Terrance West ran for two touchdowns. Josh Johnson, who is now in his third stint with the Ravens, went 8-of-11 for 83 yards. Ryan Mallett threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Javorius Allen for the go-ahead score.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 20, 2016 – Ravens 19, Colts 18 With three minutes and 54 seconds left, the Colts scored a touchdown to take a one-point lead. Instead of kicking an extra point, they went for a two-point conversion. Anthony Levine Sr. intercepted the pass and returned it the length of the field to give Baltimore two points and the win. Pat McAfee's 62-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer came up short.
2 / 23

Aug. 20, 2016 – Ravens 19, Colts 18

With three minutes and 54 seconds left, the Colts scored a touchdown to take a one-point lead. Instead of kicking an extra point, they went for a two-point conversion. Anthony Levine Sr. intercepted the pass and returned it the length of the field to give Baltimore two points and the win. Pat McAfee's 62-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer came up short.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 27, 2016 – Ravens 30, Lions 9 Joe Flacco played in his first game back from a season-ending knee injury the year before, but the Ravens lost Benjamin Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury on the first play.
3 / 23

Aug. 27, 2016 – Ravens 30, Lions 9

Joe Flacco played in his first game back from a season-ending knee injury the year before, but the Ravens lost Benjamin Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury on the first play.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Sept. 1, 2016 – Ravens 23, Saints 14 Undrafted rookie Michael Pierce put the Ravens on top in the second quarter when he clobbered Saints quarterback Luke McCown on the goal line to cause a fumble, then recovered it himself for a touchdown. That helped earn Pierce a roster spot in the final preseason game and he went on to become one of the league's premier nose tackles.
4 / 23

Sept. 1, 2016 – Ravens 23, Saints 14

Undrafted rookie Michael Pierce put the Ravens on top in the second quarter when he clobbered Saints quarterback Luke McCown on the goal line to cause a fumble, then recovered it himself for a touchdown. That helped earn Pierce a roster spot in the final preseason game and he went on to become one of the league's premier nose tackles.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 10, 2017 – Ravens 23, Redskins 3 After Ryan Mallett threw for just 58 yards in the first half, Josh Woodrum entered and went 4-for-4 for 85 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tim White.
5 / 23

Aug. 10, 2017 – Ravens 23, Redskins 3

After Ryan Mallett threw for just 58 yards in the first half, Josh Woodrum entered and went 4-for-4 for 85 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tim White.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 17, 2017 – Ravens 31, Dolphins 7 Josh Woodrum starred again, opening up a big Ravens lead in the second half with a 14-yard touchdown run and 1-yard touchdown run. He was 8-of-10 passing for 110 yards.
6 / 23

Aug. 17, 2017 – Ravens 31, Dolphins 7

Josh Woodrum starred again, opening up a big Ravens lead in the second half with a 14-yard touchdown run and 1-yard touchdown run. He was 8-of-10 passing for 110 yards.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 26, 2017 – Ravens 13, Bills 9 Taquan Mizzell scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Woodrum late in the third quarter to put the Ravens on top. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a former Raven, exited the game in the first quarter with a concussion after being sacked by Matthew Judon.
7 / 23

Aug. 26, 2017 – Ravens 13, Bills 9

Taquan Mizzell scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Woodrum late in the third quarter to put the Ravens on top. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a former Raven, exited the game in the first quarter with a concussion after being sacked by Matthew Judon.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 31, 2017 – Ravens 14, Saints 13 After missing two of the Ravens' first three preseason games, rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey starred with a forced fumble, pass breakup, and four tackles.
8 / 23

Aug. 31, 2017 – Ravens 14, Saints 13

After missing two of the Ravens' first three preseason games, rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey starred with a forced fumble, pass breakup, and four tackles.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 2, 2018 – Ravens 17, Bears 16 In the Hall of Fame game, with Ray Lewis set to be enshrined in Canton, rookie Lamar Jackson threw his first NFL touchdown pass with an 8-yard score to fellow first-round pick tight end Hayden Hurst. The Ravens denied the Bears' two-point conversion attempt to win the game with 2:44 left.
9 / 23

Aug. 2, 2018 – Ravens 17, Bears 16

In the Hall of Fame game, with Ray Lewis set to be enshrined in Canton, rookie Lamar Jackson threw his first NFL touchdown pass with an 8-yard score to fellow first-round pick tight end Hayden Hurst. The Ravens denied the Bears' two-point conversion attempt to win the game with 2:44 left.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 9, 2018 – Ravens 33, Rams 7 Joe Flacco threw a touchdown to Patrick Ricard in his only series, then Lamar Jackson ran for a 9-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to start the rout.
10 / 23

Aug. 9, 2018 – Ravens 33, Rams 7

Joe Flacco threw a touchdown to Patrick Ricard in his only series, then Lamar Jackson ran for a 9-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to start the rout.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 20, 2018 – Ravens 20, Colts 19 The Ravens ruined Andrew Luck's homecoming in his first home start since Jan 1, 2017. Anthony Levine Sr. intercepted Luck before his first completion and Terrell Suggs nearly caused a fumble. The Colts blocked a late fourth-quarter punt and scored a touchdown to pull to one point down, but Baltimore's defense stuffed a two-point conversion run with 2:24 left to preserve the win.
11 / 23

Aug. 20, 2018 – Ravens 20, Colts 19

The Ravens ruined Andrew Luck's homecoming in his first home start since Jan 1, 2017. Anthony Levine Sr. intercepted Luck before his first completion and Terrell Suggs nearly caused a fumble. The Colts blocked a late fourth-quarter punt and scored a touchdown to pull to one point down, but Baltimore's defense stuffed a two-point conversion run with 2:24 left to preserve the win.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 25, 2018 – Ravens 27, Dolphins 10 Undrafted rookie running back DeLance Turner ripped off an untouched 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter to tie the game. Then Lamar Jackson put the game away with a 19-yard touchdown run and 21-yard touchdown pass to DeVier Posey.
12 / 23

Aug. 25, 2018 – Ravens 27, Dolphins 10

Undrafted rookie running back DeLance Turner ripped off an untouched 65

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 30, 2018 – Ravens 30, Redskins 20 Lamar Jackson played the first half and led three scoring drives, including one that he capped with a 1-yard touchdown run. Rookie tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens in receiving with three catches for 61 yards. Safety Kai Nacua returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown.
13 / 23

Aug. 30, 2018 – Ravens 30, Redskins 20

Lamar Jackson played the first half and led three scoring drives, including one that he capped with a 1-yard touchdown run. Rookie tight end Mark Andrews led the Ravens in receiving with three catches for 61 yards. Safety Kai Nacua returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 8, 2019 – Ravens 29, Jaguars 0 Linebacker Kenny Young destroyed Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew with a hit that sent his helmet flying. Kicker Kaare Vedvik, who had starred the previous preseason, made four field goals, including a 55-yarder, and was soon traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick that eventually became Broderick Washington. Young was part of the trade package later that season that netted cornerback Marcus Peters.
14 / 23

Aug. 8, 2019 – Ravens 29, Jaguars 0

Linebacker Kenny Young destroyed Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew with a hit that sent his helmet flying. Kicker Kaare Vedvik, who had starred the previous preseason, made four field goals, including a 55-yarder, and was soon traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick that eventually became Broderick Washington. Young was part of the trade package later that season that netted cornerback Marcus Peters.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 15, 2019 – Ravens 26, Packers 13 Perhaps it was a preview of Jackson's record-breaking 2019 MVP season when he hurdled Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander for a touchdown. The score was erased by a penalty, but it didn't matter. In his first full year as the starter, Jackson showed how electric he was going to be.
15 / 23

Aug. 15, 2019 – Ravens 26, Packers 13

Perhaps it was a preview of Jackson's record-breaking 2019 MVP season when he hurdled Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander for a touchdown. The score was erased by a penalty, but it didn't matter. In his first full year as the starter, Jackson showed how electric he was going to be.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 22, 2019 – Ravens 26, Eagles 15 Rookie sixth-round quarterback Trace McSorley went 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, one to Michael Floyd and another to Jaleel Scott. A rushing score gave McSorley three touchdowns in the first half alone and helped to cement his spot as the team's No. 3 signal caller.
16 / 23

Aug. 22, 2019 – Ravens 26, Eagles 15

Rookie sixth-round quarterback Trace McSorley went 19-of-28 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, one to Michael Floyd and another to Jaleel Scott. A rushing score gave McSorley three touchdowns in the first half alone and helped to cement his spot as the team's No. 3 signal caller.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 29, 2019 – Ravens 20, Washington Football Team 7 Jaleel Scott hauled in six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and Trace McSorley was effective again, going 15-of-27 for 171 yards and one touchdown.
17 / 23

Aug. 29, 2019 – Ravens 20, Washington Football Team 7

Jaleel Scott hauled in six passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and Trace McSorley was effective again, going 15-of-27 for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 14, 2021 – Ravens 17, Saints 14 Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to rally the Ravens to a win after they trailed since early in the second quarter.
18 / 23

Aug. 14, 2021 – Ravens 17, Saints 14

Tyler Huntley scored on a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to rally the Ravens to a win after they trailed since early in the second quarter.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 21, 2021 – Ravens 20, Panthers 3 Tyler Huntley went 24-of-34 for 187 yards and an interception, and rookie running backs Nate McCrary and Ty'Son Williams each ran for touchdowns.
19 / 23

Aug. 21, 2021 – Ravens 20, Panthers 3

Tyler Huntley went 24-of-34 for 187 yards and an interception, and rookie running backs Nate McCrary and Ty'Son Williams each ran for touchdowns.

Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 28, 2021 – Ravens 37, Washington Football Team 3 The Ravens made history with their 20th straight preseason win, but it came at a severe cost with running back J.K. Dobbins lost for the season with a major knee injury suffered early in the game. Huntley threw four touchdowns, but it was a somber night.
20 / 23

Aug. 28, 2021 – Ravens 37, Washington Football Team 3

The Ravens made history with their 20th straight preseason win, but it came at a severe cost with running back J.K. Dobbins lost for the season with a major knee injury suffered early in the game. Huntley threw four touchdowns, but it was a somber night.

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 11, 2022 – Ravens 23, Titans 10 Tyler Huntley went 16-of-18 for 110 yards in the first half and threw a 14-yard touchdown to wide receiver Shemar Bridges, a practice standout who had a magical first NFL game. The nephew of former Ravens training camp tryout Damian Swain a fellow wide receiver who never caught on, Bridges caught four passes for 62 yards.
21 / 23

Aug. 11, 2022 – Ravens 23, Titans 10

Tyler Huntley went 16-of-18 for 110 yards in the first half and threw a 14-yard touchdown to wide receiver Shemar Bridges, a practice standout who had a magical first NFL game. The nephew of former Ravens training camp tryout Damian Swain a fellow wide receiver who never caught on, Bridges caught four passes for 62 yards.

Joey Pulone @joeypulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 21, 2022 – Ravens 24, Cardinals 17 Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely dominated with eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens (Kyle Fuller and Pepe Williams) intercepted former Ravens quarterback and preseason standout Trace McSorley twice.
22 / 23

Aug. 21, 2022 – Ravens 24, Cardinals 17

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely dominated with eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens (Kyle Fuller and Pepe Williams) intercepted former Ravens quarterback and preseason standout Trace McSorley twice.

Joey Pulone @joeypulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Aug. 27, 2022 – Ravens 17, Commanders 15 Playing just four days after being signed, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson scored a 67-yard touchdown on a double move and hauled in four passes for 135 yards. Undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards.
23 / 23

Aug. 27, 2022 – Ravens 17, Commanders 15

Playing just four days after being signed, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson scored a 67-yard touchdown on a double move and hauled in four passes for 135 yards. Undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards.

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
9. Part of me wants to see Zay Flowers play in the preseason opener, just because he's so fun to watch. Plus, there's some unquantifiable value to getting game reps before the real thing. The other part of me thinks he's too valuable to risk getting injured. It's a tough call.

10. For those who point to Kansas City as the model, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starters are playing the first quarter of their preseason opener. You absolutely will not see that in Baltimore, as Harbaugh was already trending the opposite direction before J.K. Dobbins' 2021 injury sealed it.

11. Yesterday marked four years since Eric DeCosta traded Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota for a fifth-round pick. That picked turned out to be Washington, who signed a three-year contract extension this week. The Ravens turned an undrafted kicker who had no shot of making the team into a defensive building block.

12. The latest episode of "Wired" is a must-watch. Marlon Humphrey is a central character and we saw even more of what makes him unique. "Marlo" dishes out and receives his share of jokes and jabs with teammates, but he's super serious about his job. He's a fascinating leader.

