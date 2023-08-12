50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

The next phase of the ramp-up to the regular season is upon us as the Ravens kick off their preseason slate Saturday against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.
Here are my thoughts on where things stand, all in 50 words or less:
1. The Ravens' cornerback room is hampered by injuries to Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen and possibly Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams. As two crucial players, it would be a real bummer if Armour-Davis and/or Williams can't play in the preseason opener. They need the work.
2. The cornerback depth is "an issue," John Harbaugh said. But for how long? The Ravens already signed Ya-Sin and Maulet. They have young, promising players such as Armour-Davis, who need game experience to grow, and veterans, such as Kevon Seymour, who are having strong camps.
3. Besides depth, the question is whether the Ravens still need an upgrade, or at least another contender, to be the possible starting cornerback opposite Marlon Humphrey. If opponents feel that's a weakness, they'll attack it with regularity considering the strengths everywhere else on this Ravens defense.
4. Ultimately, I expect the Ravens side on "you can't have too many corners." Baltimore reportedly hosted veteran cornerback William Jackson III Friday and there are other options still on the market. The Ravens aren't going to sit idle when they know they have a legitimate shot at the Super Bowl.
5. The Ravens are also clearly still in the pass rusher market, evidenced by reported visits from Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. It's probably safe to say they'll sign an edge before the regular season. The Ravens have just under $9 million in cap space and two open roster spots.
Check out the action from the Under Armour Performance Center at 2023 Ravens training camp.
6. Broadly speaking, teams are always balancing bringing back proven veterans versus turning the page to young ascending players. It's tough. Baltimore didn't bring back Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, or Marcus Peters. Broderick Washington, David Ojabo, and Armour-Davis (and others) have their chance to prove the Ravens' faith correct.
7. Even if Washington, Ojabo and Armour-Davis, for example, aren't the same quality of player right now that the veterans are who they're replacing, the Ravens' job is to determine how quickly they can match or exceed what that veteran player provided, of course factoring in salaries and other issues.
Here's who is flashing at Ravens training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center.
8. Here's my take on the 23-game preseason winning streak. It shows how well the Ravens draft and develop all players, not just the starters. Baltimore's reserves routinely beat the other team's backups. Also, Harbaugh's training camp is smart, but no cakewalk. Lastly, the Ravens play to win, as they should.
The Ravens have won a record 23 straight preseason games dating back to the start of the 2016 preseason. Take a look back at the key players and moments along the way.
9. Part of me wants to see Zay Flowers play in the preseason opener, just because he's so fun to watch. Plus, there's some unquantifiable value to getting game reps before the real thing. The other part of me thinks he's too valuable to risk getting injured. It's a tough call.
10. For those who point to Kansas City as the model, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starters are playing the first quarter of their preseason opener. You absolutely will not see that in Baltimore, as Harbaugh was already trending the opposite direction before J.K. Dobbins' 2021 injury sealed it.
11. Yesterday marked four years since Eric DeCosta traded Kaare Vedvik to Minnesota for a fifth-round pick. That picked turned out to be Washington, who signed a three-year contract extension this week. The Ravens turned an undrafted kicker who had no shot of making the team into a defensive building block.
12. The latest episode of "Wired" is a must-watch. Marlon Humphrey is a central character and we saw even more of what makes him unique. "Marlo" dishes out and receives his share of jokes and jabs with teammates, but he's super serious about his job. He's a fascinating leader.