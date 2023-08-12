50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

The next phase of the ramp-up to the regular season is upon us as the Ravens kick off their preseason slate Saturday against the Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are my thoughts on where things stand, all in 50 words or less:

1. The Ravens' cornerback room is hampered by injuries to Rock Ya-Sin, Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen and possibly Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams. As two crucial players, it would be a real bummer if Armour-Davis and/or Williams can't play in the preseason opener. They need the work.

2. The cornerback depth is "an issue," John Harbaugh said. But for how long? The Ravens already signed Ya-Sin and Maulet. They have young, promising players such as Armour-Davis, who need game experience to grow, and veterans, such as Kevon Seymour, who are having strong camps.