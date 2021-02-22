Craig Ver Steeg Named New Running Backs Coach

Feb 21, 2021 at 07:51 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

022121-Ver-Steeg

A member of the Ravens' coaching staff since 2008, Craig Ver Steeg will assume a new role as running backs coach, the team announced Sunday. Ver Steeg replaces former running backs coach Matt Weiss, who departed to become quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan.

"Craig is a highly-regarded member of our staff and someone who's served as an integral part of our offense for many years," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He has vast experience coaching and coordinating offenses, a thorough understanding of our schemes and techniques, and has a great relationship with our running backs. Craig is a dedicated coach and teacher who has a proven ability for getting the most out of our players."

The 60-year-old Ver Steeg is a 38-year coaching veteran, who had most recently been Senior Assistant/Running Backs coach from 2019-20. Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing each of the last two seasons with Ver Steeg working closely with the running backs.

Before joining the Ravens in 2008 as a member of Harbaugh's original staff in Baltimore, Ver Steeg had 21 years of experience as a college assistant coach, and he also spent one season with the Chicago Bears (1996) as an offensive assistant.

Ver Steeg has an extensive background working with running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers, and he has assisted the Ravens' offense in numerous areas, including game preparation, game and practice analysis, advanced scouting and player development.

Ver Steeg initially entered the coaching ranks at the collegiate level in 1984 at his alma mater, USC. He went on to hold numerous collegiate posts, where he guided several players who benefited under his tutelage including quarterback Alex Smith (Utah) and running back Ray Rice.

Related Content

news

Reports: Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss Headed to Michigan

After 12 seasons with the Ravens, Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss will reportedly join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens should up their investment in the offensive line before they put more big money in the defensive line. An edge rusher in the draft? Bringing back Gus Edwards is an easy call.
news

Anthony Weaver Loves Being Back in Baltimore

Joining the Ravens coaching staff is a homecoming for Anthony Weaver, who began his NFL career as a defensive end with Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 2/19: Would Ravens Be Good Fit for Odell Beckham Jr. If He's Available?

A playmaking safety could take the Ravens defense to another level. Look for Devin Duvernay and James Proche II to play bigger roles in the passing game next season.
news

Rob Ryan Eager to Work With Young Linebackers

New Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan is very impressed with Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and looks forward to working with them.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Two Safeties Are Gaining Momentum

Some pundits believe the Ravens will add depth at safety if the right prospect is available.
news

Late for Work 2/18: Does Lamar Jackson Get Enough Credit for His Regular-Season Success?

Pending free agent Tyus Bowser discusses his future. Three free-agent wide receivers the Ravens could target who aren't one of the 'big three.' Clemson wide receiver prospect Amari Rodgers would welcome the opportunity to play for his father, Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin.
news

Mailbag: More Targets for Salary-Cap Help Extensions?

Who could get the franchise tag? What's the first step to rebuilding the offensive line? Is Devin Duvernay ready to start in the slot next season?
news

Ravens Team Up to Host Blood Drive at M&T Bank Stadium

Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative to host a blood drive at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 28.
news

Late for Work 2/17: Possible Salary-Cap Cuts That Could Interest Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah projects a first-round safety. An extension could be in play for Gus Edwards. More Orlando Brown Jr. trade proposals.
news

Eisenberg: When Business Intrudes on a Football Fairy Tale

The Orlando Brown Jr. situation has several possible outcomes, but none of them are ideal for all parties involved.
Advertising