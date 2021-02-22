Craig Ver Steeg Named New Running Backs Coach

A member of the Ravens' coaching staff since 2008, Craig Ver Steeg will assume a new role as running backs coach, the team announced Sunday. Ver Steeg replaces former running backs coach Matt Weiss, who departed to become quarterbacks coach at the University of Michigan.

"Craig is a highly-regarded member of our staff and someone who's served as an integral part of our offense for many years," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He has vast experience coaching and coordinating offenses, a thorough understanding of our schemes and techniques, and has a great relationship with our running backs. Craig is a dedicated coach and teacher who has a proven ability for getting the most out of our players."

The 60-year-old Ver Steeg is a 38-year coaching veteran, who had most recently been Senior Assistant/Running Backs coach from 2019-20. Baltimore has led the NFL in rushing each of the last two seasons with Ver Steeg working closely with the running backs.

Before joining the Ravens in 2008 as a member of Harbaugh's original staff in Baltimore, Ver Steeg had 21 years of experience as a college assistant coach, and he also spent one season with the Chicago Bears (1996) as an offensive assistant.

Ver Steeg has an extensive background working with running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers, and he has assisted the Ravens' offense in numerous areas, including game preparation, game and practice analysis, advanced scouting and player development.