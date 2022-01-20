D'Anton Lynn, Drew Wilkins Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

Jan 20, 2022 at 01:27 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

012022-Lynn-Wilkins
Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: Ravens DB Coach Anton Lynn; Right: Ravens OLB Coach Drew Wilkins

Two members of the Ravens coaching staff will get an early, first-hand look at some of this year's top draft prospects.

Defensive Backs Coach D'Anton Lynn was named head coach of the East squad in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas, while Outside Linebackers Coach Drew Wilkins was named the team's defensive coordinator.

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be televised on NFL Network, is an important part of the pre-draft process featuring some of the top seniors from around the country. There will be four days of practices leading up to the game, giving coaches, scouts and front office personnel a chance to make in-person evaluations. Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley are among past participants in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Ravens are being linked to offensive linemen and defensive playmakers in many early mock drafts, and the East roster that Lynn will coach includes Oklahoma guard Tyrese Robinson, Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, Texas A&M linebacker Tyree Johnson and Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown.

The game will also be give Lynn and Wilkins exposure as two of the league's rising young assistant coaches. The coaching staffs for the East-West Shrine Bowl are selected from NFL teams to increase development opportunities for assistants.

The 32-year-old Lynn joined Baltimore's staff in 2021 after spending three seasons on the Houston Texans staff. He is the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, and has also worked with the Bills and Jets during his eight-year NFL career. 

The 34-year-old Wilkins has been on Baltimore's staff for 12 seasons and just finished his second season as outside linebackers coach. Wilkins works daily with outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who was an impact player with five sacks as a rookie, while Tyus Bowser has become one of the AFC's top all-around outside linebackers the past two seasons with a career-high seven sacks in 2021.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Ravens' 2021 Season 

Some key numbers told the story of the Ravens' 2021 season that ended 8-9 and just short of the playoffs.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
news

Late for Work 1/20: Do the Ravens Need to 'Go Big' in the Draft?

Should the Ravens focus on beating the Bengals when constructing the roster? Alejandro Villanueva's contract is named the worst on the Ravens' roster. The Ravens finish the season at No. 1 in special teams rankings.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
news

Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: First Mock Drafts Are Out

Our annual monitoring of all the mock drafts has begun as the Ravens have the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Late for Work 1/19: Ravens Named a 'Dark-Horse Destination' for Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson

Pundits say rebuilding the defense should be the Ravens' top priority. Could Devonta Freeman or Latavius Murray return in 2022? Rashod Bateman and Odafe Oweh are the Ravens' highest-graded rookies.
news

Ravens Sign 10th Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Around the AFC North: 'All Signs Point to' Mason Rudolph As Steelers' Next Quarterback

Bengals riding high after first playoff win in 31 years. Jadeveon Clowney says money will be a factor, but he would enjoy returning to Cleveland.
news

Eisenberg: Playoffs Reveal Another Missed Opportunity

I realize it's strictly a hypothetical exercise to consider how the Ravens might have fit into that playoff puzzle if they'd experienced fewer injuries. But I think they could have fared quite well.
news

SociaLight: The Rock Tells a Great Story About Playing With Ray Lewis

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told the story about when Ray Lewis took over the starting middle linebacker job at Miami.
news

Late for Work 1/18: Why Was Lamar Jackson Trending on Twitter Last Night?

Will Joe Burrow replace Ben Roethlisberger as the Ravens' longtime nemesis? The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising