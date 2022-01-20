D'Anton Lynn, Drew Wilkins Named to East-West Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be televised on NFL Network, is an important part of the pre-draft process featuring some of the top seniors from around the country. There will be four days of practices leading up to the game, giving coaches, scouts and front office personnel a chance to make in-person evaluations. Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley are among past participants in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Ravens are being linked to offensive linemen and defensive playmakers in many early mock drafts, and the East roster that Lynn will coach includes Oklahoma guard Tyrese Robinson, Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, Boston College offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom, Texas A&M linebacker Tyree Johnson and Arkansas defensive back Montaric Brown.

The game will also be give Lynn and Wilkins exposure as two of the league's rising young assistant coaches. The coaching staffs for the East-West Shrine Bowl are selected from NFL teams to increase development opportunities for assistants.

The 32-year-old Lynn joined Baltimore's staff in 2021 after spending three seasons on the Houston Texans staff. He is the son of former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, and has also worked with the Bills and Jets during his eight-year NFL career.