Dalvin Cook Will Play vs. Texans, Talks About His Role

After being signed to the 53-man roster, veteran running back Dalvin Cook is looking to bring even more spice to a rushing attack that led the NFL during the regular season.

Cook has great respect for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and is excited to join them in Baltimore's running back rotation for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans. No matter how often his number is called, Cook wants to make the most of his touches.

"Justice, Gus, everybody in that room are great people, man," Cook said. "I'm just looking to come add who Dalvin Cook is, just a little flavor to it.

"Those guys have been productive all year. You have to give credit to those guys. They've been grinding all year, but I'm just looking to come add a little flavor, add a couple more plays to help this organization win."

Cook will wear No. 31, the same number worn by Ring of Honor member Jamal Lewis, the team's all-time career rushing leader. Cook said he spoke to Lewis about wearing his number and received his blessing.

Cook rushed for more than 1,000 yards for four consecutive seasons with Minnesota, but was used sparingly by the Jets this season before being released. He feels fresh, fast, and feels confident that he's up to speed with the playbook and ready to make an immediate impact.

"In the playoffs, everything rises up like the intensity," Cook said. "Everything rises up, but for me, it was just about digging deep into the playbook, because I want to go out there and just play free. I want to just go out there and make plays and be me.

"With that, you have to be comfortable in what you do. That was big for me, just getting that (bye) week off and digging deep into the playbook."

Cook said having a four-month-old at home made late nights tricky, but he's adjusted well to picking up the Ravens offense.