Dalvin Cook Will Play vs. Texans, Talks About His Role

After being signed to the 53-man roster, veteran running back Dalvin Cook is looking to bring even more spice to a rushing attack that led the NFL during the regular season.
Cook has great respect for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill and is excited to join them in Baltimore's running back rotation for Saturday's playoff game against the Texans. No matter how often his number is called, Cook wants to make the most of his touches.
"Justice, Gus, everybody in that room are great people, man," Cook said. "I'm just looking to come add who Dalvin Cook is, just a little flavor to it.
"Those guys have been productive all year. You have to give credit to those guys. They've been grinding all year, but I'm just looking to come add a little flavor, add a couple more plays to help this organization win."
Cook will wear No. 31, the same number worn by Ring of Honor member Jamal Lewis, the team's all-time career rushing leader. Cook said he spoke to Lewis about wearing his number and received his blessing.
Cook rushed for more than 1,000 yards for four consecutive seasons with Minnesota, but was used sparingly by the Jets this season before being released. He feels fresh, fast, and feels confident that he's up to speed with the playbook and ready to make an immediate impact.
"In the playoffs, everything rises up like the intensity," Cook said. "Everything rises up, but for me, it was just about digging deep into the playbook, because I want to go out there and just play free. I want to just go out there and make plays and be me.
"With that, you have to be comfortable in what you do. That was big for me, just getting that (bye) week off and digging deep into the playbook."
Cook said having a four-month-old at home made late nights tricky, but he's adjusted well to picking up the Ravens offense.
"It's kind of easy for me to pick up, I don't know why," Cook said. "I watch a lot of film and once I watch, I've kind of got it in my head."
Jadeveon Clowney Wants to Scratch His 10-Year Super Bowl Itch
This is edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney's 10th NFL season, and he has never advanced past the divisional round. That makes Saturday's game even more important to Clowney, who was second on the team in quarterback hits (19) behind Justin Madubuike (33).
"They only get bigger from here," Clowney said. "I'm in Year 10, you never know how many you've got left in you. I've been in the game 10 years and haven't been this far. This is big for me."
Clowney was on the injured reserve when the Ravens beat the Titans in the 2020 playoffs. He was with Seattle when they went to the playoffs in 2019, but lost to Green Bay. He went to the playoffs three times with the Texans (2015, 2016, 2018). Now he's playing against the team that picked him No. 1 overall back in 2014.
Clowney let a couple opportunities for sacks against Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud slip away in Week 1 when the Ravens defeated the Texans, 25-9. Clowney doesn't plan on letting that happen again. He was playing his first game with the Ravens after missing training camp and signing in mid-August.
"I was coming off the couch," Clowney said smiling. "As he's got better, I've gotten better."
John Harbaugh Talks About His Brother's Possible Return to NFL
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is a hot name on the NFL coaching carousel after leading the Wolverines to the national championship. He has interviewed with the Falcons and Chargers, and has already had success in the NFL as a coach and player. In his four seasons as head coach of the 49ers (2011-14), Harbaugh never had a losing record and led them to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Ravens.
John Harbaugh said he's uncertain of how his brother's situation will play out but has no doubt he will continue to win wherever he's coaching.
"I'm not sure what Jim's plans are," John said. "I know Michigan has been a joy for him, to go back to his alma mater. His family loves it there, the players love him, he loves the players, the coaches, the fan base. I would think the president and the board of trustees would be doing everything they can to try to keep him. He loves Michigan but he loves the NFL too, so we'll have to see."
If Harbaugh were to coach the Chargers, he would face his brother more often in the AFC than he would in the NFC with the Falcons. Harbaugh was asked if the tenor of his frequent conversations with his brother would change.
"That's a fair question," Harbaugh said smiling. "That might change the conversation just a little bit.
"Eventually he'll be on the schedule, and those are always challenging games because he's such a great coach. His teams are always ready to roll. They're always well-coached, they're always fundamentally sound, they play super-hard, connected emotionally. I think he's the best coach in football."
Ronnie Stanley Is Motivated to Play in the Super Bowl in His Hometown
Ronnie Stanley is very aware that the Super Bowl will be played in his hometown of Las Vegas. He doesn't try to pretend that he hasn't thought about that.
"Oh, yes. Ever since the offseason – ever since I found out it was in Vegas – I was like, 'I've got to make it back and play in front of my family.'" Stanley said. "That would be a cool experience. But right now, our focus is just winning this one game."
Stanley has dealt with a knee injury most of the season but said the bye week had benefited his health. He shared reps with Patrick Mekari at left tackle during the later part of the season, while Morgan Moses and Danel Faalele shared reps at right tackle. Stanley said he wasn't sure if that would continue against the Texans.
The Texans have a strong pair of defensive ends with Jonathan Greenard (12.5 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks) who were disruptive in Week 1. Stanley's matchup against them will be one of the keys to the game.