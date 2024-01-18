Reports: Dalvin Cook Signed to 53-Man Roster

Jan 18, 2024 at 10:11 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens have signed running back Dalvin Cook to the 53-man roster and he will play in Saturday's divisional game against the Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler who signed with Baltimore's practice squad last week after he was released by the Jets. The 28-year-old Cook had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings (2019-22) but was used sparingly by the Jets this year before being released. Cook finished with 214 yards on 67 carries with New York this season, appearing in 15 games.

Baltimore released veteran running back Melvin Gordon III on Wednesday, another indication that Cook is in line to join the running back rotation with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Cook looks ready to be a contributor in the playoffs.

"We view Dalvin Cook as a very valuable or potentially valuable weapon on our offense," Harbaugh said last week. "Obviously, Dalvin Cook is a high-pedigree player – highly-decorated player – and he still has talent and ability, and he's smart.

"He's in great shape, he's in football shape. He's been playing football. I think he's going to be a valuable part of our team and the playoffs here."

