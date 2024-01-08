Late for Work: 'The Door Is Open' for Dalvin Cook

For the Steelers and Eagles, they didn't have the luxury to rest their starters, as both were contending for the playoffs and a division title, respectively. That's even more reason to use the luxury when earned. Woodland wasn't alone in crediting the Ravens for their decision.

"If the Ravens needed a reminder of why such prudence was called for, they saw Pittsburgh's best player, T.J. Watt, crumple to the ground after an awkward collision with a teammate in the third quarter," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "That was six days after the Miami Dolphins lost their best pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, on a meaningless play late in a 56-19 blowout loss in Baltimore."

As for the Lions, their seeding would not have been impacted with a win or loss. Nonetheless, they played their starters and LaPorta, a key element of their offense, suffered a knee injury. Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell spoke on his decision to play them.

"You don't want guys to get hurt. I said a prayer last night. I do it every time for these games for our guys," Campbell said. "You don't want anybody to get hurt, especially a game like this, but there again, we [only] had two tight ends, and we used [Dan] Skip[per]. We tried to limit what we could, and that happened to be a play that it happened."

TE Isaiah Likely is the "NFL's Best Backup Tight End"

When tight end Mark Andrews went down against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, the Ravens offense lost what had been Jackson's No. 1 target for multiple seasons and a driving force of their offense. But in his absence, tight end Isaiah Likely has demonstrated he's the best No. 2 tight end in the game, writes NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack.

"Tight end Isaiah Likely continued his campaign for the NFL's best backup tight end, collecting two catches for 31 yards and a score to mark his fifth touchdown in the last five games," Kownack wrote.