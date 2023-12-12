Presented by

Pepe Williams Activated to 53-Man Roster

Dec 12, 2023 at 04:48 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

Second-year cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams was activated off injured reserve onto the 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Williams returned to practice Nov. 21 and will add to the Ravens' cornerback depth for the final four games of the season. His presence could be needed if Kyle Hamilton, who is day-to-day with a reported sprained knee, misses time. Returning to action will also give Williams valuable experience as a developing cornerback who has not seen game action this season.

A fourth-round pick from Houston last season, Williams was expected to compete for an increased role at nickel but underwent offseason ankle surgery and was sidelined during OTAs, minicamp, and much of training camp.

He underwent a second ankle surgery and was on injured reserve since Aug. 31. He saw action in 14 games as a rookie on defense and special teams, finishing with 22 tackles and two pass breakups.

