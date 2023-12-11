Kyle Hamilton Is Day-to-Day With Reported Knee Sprain

Dec 11, 2023 at 02:24 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

121123hamilton
Terrance Williams/AP Photo
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Baltimore.

Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as an MRI revealed that safety Kyle Hamilton does not have a major knee injury and should be back soon.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton is day-to-day and has a chance to play in Sunday night's game in Jacksonville.

According to multiple reports, Hamilton suffered a sprained MCL. Harbaugh did not confirm the specifics of the injury.

Hamilton suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Sunday's 37-31 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to action after going to the locker room but was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the second half.

Hamilton has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players and best safeties in the league this season. His versatility is critical to the defense's ability to mask its intentions, and he's proven to be strong against the run and in coverage.

Going against a Rams passing attack that was on point, Baltimore's defense wasn't the same without him. Arthur Maulet stepped into the slot cornerback role with Hamilton out. Geno Stone played all but seven defensive snaps.

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury and Harbaugh said his absence "may be a little more extended."

Harbaugh confirmed that Tylan Wallace, who returned a punt for a walk-off overtime 76-yard touchdown, will remain the team's punt returner while Duvernay is sidelined.

Related Content

news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. shines. Ravens' offensive tackles have a rebound performance with rotation of snaps. Marlon Humphrey makes a full return.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco Is Named Browns' Starter for Rest of Season

Cincinnati's playoff hopes have been lifted by two straight wins with Jake Browning at quarterback. Minkah Fitzpatrick calls on Steelers teammates to 'look in the mirror' after second straight loss.
news

Ravens' Playoff Outlook After Week 14

The Ravens are two games ahead in the AFC North race and have the best odds of getting a first-round playoff bye.
news

What the Rams Said After Stunning Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Sean McVay thought both teams were resilient. Matthew Stafford said the Rams didn't execute well enough in the second half, while giving credit to Baltimore's defense.
news

Late For Work: Deep Passing Game Could Be Final Piece to Ravens' Offensive Puzzle

NFL world reacts to Tylan Wallace's game-winning punt return touchdown. Ravens protection neutralized Aaron Donald. Lamar Jackson was MVP-like. Pundits react to frustrating officiating.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on a Thrilling Overtime Victory

Tylan Wallace's walk-off punt return for a touchdown in overtime ended a memorable victory for the Ravens that kept their momentum rolling.
news

Tylan Wallace Goes From the Bottom to the Top Delivering Walk-Off Win

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace had never returned a punt in an NFL game before Sunday and had committed a brutal penalty. Then he delivered an overtime win.
news

Lamar Jackson Comes Up Clutch for Ravens

Lamar Jackson had one of his best games Sunday in the rain at M&T Bank Stadium and delivered a clutch 21-yard touchdown.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Loves Being on Winning Side vs. Rams

Beating a team he once played for, Odell Beckham Jr. came up big in Baltimore's victory over the Rams.
news

Devin Duvernay Leaves With Back Injury

Two-time Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury and was ruled out.
news

Kyle Hamilton Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton went down without contact and walked to the locker room.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising