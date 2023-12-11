Kyle Hamilton Is Day-to-Day With Reported Knee Sprain

Ravens fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as an MRI revealed that safety Kyle Hamilton does not have a major knee injury and should be back soon.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton is day-to-day and has a chance to play in Sunday night's game in Jacksonville.
According to multiple reports, Hamilton suffered a sprained MCL. Harbaugh did not confirm the specifics of the injury.
Hamilton suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Sunday's 37-31 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to action after going to the locker room but was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the second half.
Hamilton has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players and best safeties in the league this season. His versatility is critical to the defense's ability to mask its intentions, and he's proven to be strong against the run and in coverage.
Going against a Rams passing attack that was on point, Baltimore's defense wasn't the same without him. Arthur Maulet stepped into the slot cornerback role with Hamilton out. Geno Stone played all but seven defensive snaps.
Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay left Sunday's game with a back injury and Harbaugh said his absence "may be a little more extended."
Harbaugh confirmed that Tylan Wallace, who returned a punt for a walk-off overtime 76-yard touchdown, will remain the team's punt returner while Duvernay is sidelined.