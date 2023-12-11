Kyle Hamilton Is Day-to-Day With Reported Knee Sprain

Hamilton suffered the non-contact injury in the first half of Sunday's 37-31 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to action after going to the locker room but was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the second half.

Hamilton has been one of the Ravens' top defensive players and best safeties in the league this season. His versatility is critical to the defense's ability to mask its intentions, and he's proven to be strong against the run and in coverage.