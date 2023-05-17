David Ojabo Is Totally Healthy and Stronger, Moving Past Achilles Injury

"I was actually talking to somebody out there today, he looks great," Macdonald said. "I feel like he's put on some good weight and looks stronger and looks fast right now, and more than anything, mentally, I think he's in a great spot, as well.

"Of course we have big visions for 'Ja' and the things that we want him to be able to do. I just don't look at last year as a setback. He's here and he's developed. He had all this time to learn the scheme, learn the drills, build the foundation [and] get physically stronger. Mentally, he's in a great spot so I think it's all positive."

Ojabo and Oweh both got a late start in football, not taking up the sport until high school. Oweh said he won't be surprised if Ojabo has the kind of breakout season he enjoyed during his last year at Michigan.