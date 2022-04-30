Five Things to Know About David Ojabo

The Ravens selected outside linebacker David Ojabo in the second round (pick No. 45) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about Ojabo:

Ojabo Tore His Achilles at His Pro Day

Ojabo's injury at his Pro Day on March 18 cost him a spot in the first round. ESPN's Mel Kiper believes Ojabo would have been a top-15 pick if healthy. It was an unfortunate setback for Ojabo, who was wearing a boot during the draft while watching the television broadcast.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo is still projected to be an excellent NFL player, and the Ravens have acquired a first-round talent with a second-round pick, even if he doesn't recover in time to play in 2022.

Ojabo said he has not been given a timeframe for his recovery, and he has not ruled out playing at some point this season.

"Just working day by day," Ojabo said. "I just keep doing as I'm told.

Ojabo Looks Forward to Reuniting With Mike Macdonald

Ojabo played in just one game and made one tackle as a sophomore. It was the arrival of young11 Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald who helped unlock Ojabo's potential.

Ojabo played in 13 games and logged 11 sacks and 12 tackles for loss last season. He forced five fumbles.

The thought of being coached by Macdonald again makes Ojabo feel that joining the Ravens was meant to be. He became emotional when the pick was announced, surrounded by his family.

"It's all scripted, all part of the plan," Ojabo said. "I'm back where I was meant to be.