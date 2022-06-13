Around the AFC North: Rookie Dax Hill Having Strong Spring for Bengals

Kyle Hamilton isn't the only first-round defensive back in the AFC North drawing rave reviews.

The Bengals took safety Dax Hill with the 31st pick in the draft, and his quick grasp of the defensive scheme has impressed Head Coach Zac Taylor during OTAs. Hill's versatility was one of the attributes that impressed Cincinnati during the draft process, and he was an effective roving defensive back at Michigan taking snaps at safety, outside corner and slot corner.

He is the younger brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill.

Cincinnati has two veteran safeties in Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, but the Bengals placed the franchise tag on Bates and his long-term future with the team is uncertain. With Bates not participating in offseason activities, Hill is getting plenty of reps and taking advantage of the opportunity.

"I've been really impressed with him," Head Coach Zac Taylor said via Geoff Hobson of team's website. "I think the part that's maybe the most impressive is I always see him having these sidebar conversations with some of those veterans whether it be Vonn or Mike (Hilton) or Chido (Awuzie) or some of those guys."

It remains to be seen how Hill is deployed in Cincinnati's defense once the season begins. Hill (6-0, 192 pounds) isn't nearly as big as Hamilton (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), but Hill also envisions himself as a versatile safety/corner who can matchup with wide receivers or tight ends, while also being a factor as a run defender.