DeAndre Carter Among First Eight Ravens Cut





The Ravens began making cuts a day early, trimming the roster from 90 to 82 on Monday morning.

Baltimore has to make seven more moves to get to 75 players on the roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those moves will presumably be moving players to injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens' cuts are:

G Leon Brown (Alabama)

WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State)

CB Tramain Jacobs (Texas A&M)

G/T Marcel Jones (Nebraska)

P Justin Manton (Louisiana Monroe)

WR Aldrick Robinson (Southern Methodist)

LS Patrick Scales (Utah State)

WR Trent Steelman (Army)

Of the cuts, rookie free agent wide receiver DeAndre Carter stands out. Carter drew a lot of buzz early this summer during rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities. Steve Smith Sr. even compared the 5-foot-8 Carter to Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb.