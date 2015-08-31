 Skip to main content
Advertising

DeAndre Carter Among First Eight Ravens Cut

Aug 31, 2015 at 04:25 AM


The Ravens began making cuts a day early, trimming the roster from 90 to 82 on Monday morning.

Baltimore has to make seven more moves to get to 75 players on the roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those moves will presumably be moving players to injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.

The Ravens' cuts are:

  • G Leon Brown (Alabama)
  • WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State)
  • CB Tramain Jacobs (Texas A&M)
  • G/T Marcel Jones (Nebraska)
  • P Justin Manton (Louisiana Monroe)
  • WR Aldrick Robinson (Southern Methodist)
  • LS Patrick Scales (Utah State)
  • WR Trent Steelman (Army)

Of the cuts, rookie free agent wide receiver DeAndre Carter stands out. Carter drew a lot of buzz early this summer during rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities. Steve Smith Sr. even compared the 5-foot-8 Carter to Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb.

However, Carter didn't make as many plays as a receiver once training camp began and he muffed two kickoffs during preseason games, hurting his chance to make the team as a returner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Guide to the 2024 Combine: Schedule, How to Watch, And More

Here's the Combine workout and media schedule, how to watch, Ravens storylines, top prospects/positions, and more. 
news

50 Words or Less: Why This Is a Critical Combine for Ravens

The Combine isn't just for prospects. Restructures could take the place of void years. This offensive lineman class could shape Baltimore's decisions.
news

Here's How Current Ravens Performed at the Combine

Look back on some of the top NFL Scouting Combine performances from current Ravens players.
news

NFL Delivers Ravens Good Salary Cap News

The NFL announced Friday that the salary cap will be $255.4 million, an unprecedented $30 million increase.
news

Mailbag: What Will Happen With Justin Madubuike?

What happens now with Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards, and Geno Stone? Is Ben Cleveland the answer at right guard? Is a defensive line rebuild coming?
news

Ravens Sign Nelson Agholor to One-Year Extension

The veteran wide receiver had a strong first season in Baltimore and will look to build off it.
news

The Hall of Fame Cases for Terrell Suggs And Marshal Yanda

Here's a look at the reasons why Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda should (and may not) be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
news

Ranking the Ravens' 2024 Offseason Needs

Here's a look at every position group and where it ranks on the Ravens' offseason needs.
news

Ravens Are Living Proof of NFL's Born to Play Commercial

The NFL ran a two-minute commercial during Super Bowl LVIII embracing the growth of football internationally.
news

Mailbag: What Are the Plans at Wide Receiver?

Which position group will change the most this offseason? Is it possible to keep Jadeveon Clowney and/or Kyle Van Noy? Will the Ravens keep using void years?
news

Important NFL Offseason Dates to Know

Here's the NFL offseason calendar and what each step means for the Ravens.
news

Cover Story: Zach Orr's Coaching Comeback

Zach Orr dreamed of being a long-time NFL player, but when a congenital neck/spine condition ended his career early, he discovered he had the makings of a coach.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising