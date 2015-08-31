DeAndre Carter Among First Eight Ravens Cut

The Ravens began making cuts a day early, trimming the roster from 90 to 82 on Monday morning.
Baltimore has to make seven more moves to get to 75 players on the roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Some of those moves will presumably be moving players to injured reserve or the physically unable to perform list.
The Ravens' cuts are:
- G Leon Brown (Alabama)
- WR DeAndre Carter (Sacramento State)
- CB Tramain Jacobs (Texas A&M)
- G/T Marcel Jones (Nebraska)
- P Justin Manton (Louisiana Monroe)
- WR Aldrick Robinson (Southern Methodist)
- LS Patrick Scales (Utah State)
- WR Trent Steelman (Army)
Of the cuts, rookie free agent wide receiver DeAndre Carter stands out. Carter drew a lot of buzz early this summer during rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities. Steve Smith Sr. even compared the 5-foot-8 Carter to Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl receiver Randall Cobb.
However, Carter didn't make as many plays as a receiver once training camp began and he muffed two kickoffs during preseason games, hurting his chance to make the team as a returner.