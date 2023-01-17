Late for Work 1/17: Which Wide Receivers Could Ravens Target This Offseason?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell, who named "help at wide receiver" as the main thing the Ravens need to do to improve, mentioned some other wide receivers the team could possibly target. One was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who they reportedly pursued in the past.

"A more realistic option might be DJ Chark (Lions) or Parris Campbell (Colts), both of whom will be unrestricted free agents," Barnwell wrote. "DeCosta might prefer to go after a cap casualty to avoid missing out on a compensatory draft pick, which could lead the Ravens toward possible offseason cuts Adam Thielen, Robert Woods or Michael Thomas. Either way, if they hope to win the North for the first time since 2019, they'll need to supplement a thin receiving corps this offseason."

ESPN Pundit Says One Particular Narrative About Jackson Is an Overreaction

ESPN's Dan Graziano looked at some of the narratives coming out of wild-card weekend and assessed whether each was an overreaction.

Regarding the Ravens, he concluded that the notion that Jackson has played his final game with the team is an overreaction.

"Oh, it could absolutely happen. They could franchise him, he could demand a trade and they could end up in a divorce," Graziano said. "But I still think, given the character of the player and the solidity of the organization, that there's a better chance than not that they cool off a bit, get back to the bargaining table and figure something out. There's a lot to figure out, given the way this year has gone. But Jackson and the Ravens have had a lot more good times together than bad. And once the sting of the playoff loss fades, I think they get back together to try to work this out."

Yesterday, a number of Jackson's teammates voiced their support for him as they cleaned out their lockers.

Mike Florio: Officials Missed Illegal Block on Bengals' Fumble Return for TD

Mark Andrews nearly ran down Sam Hubbard on the Bengals defensive end's game-changing, 98-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Ravens' loss in Cincinnati Saturday night. Had it not been for a controversial block by linebacker Markus Bailey at the 30-yard-line, the tight end might have made the tackle.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the officials should've thrown a flag for an illegal block in the back. which the NFL defines as "blocks an opponent (from behind) in the back above the opponent's waist, or uses his hands or arms to push an opponent from behind in a manner that affects his movement, except in close-line play."