Around the AFC North: Decision on Deshaun Watson Moving Closer

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin Says Najee Harris Will Carry Heavy Load

As a rookie, Steelers running back Najee Harris had more rushing attempts (307) than any back in the NFL except Jonathan Taylor (322) of the Colts. Don't expect Harris' workload to decrease in 2022. After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Pittsburgh will rely heavily on Harris for production and leadership according to Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

"That dude is a bell cow. He's gonna have to be a bell cow for us," Tomlin said on "The Pivot" podcast. "If this train is going anywhere in 2022, he's going to be a major component of it, and he's capable. I ain't even talking about from a talent standpoint. We know that. I'm talking about he's capable from an intangibles standpoint. Bringing the best out in his teammates. Wearing the responsibility that comes with leading."

The Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first round, but veteran Mitch Trubisky took the first-team snaps during offseason practices and Mason Rudolph is also competing for the job.

Whoever succeeds Roethlisberger as the starter will be replacing a future Hall of Famer. Tomlin concedes the Steelers can't expect their next quarterback to have a career as legendary as Big Ben. But Tomlin has never had a losing season in 15 years as Pittsburgh's head coach, and he won't concede that the Steelers won't be contenders in the AFC.

"Yeah, we might not have the type of quarterback play that we've had, we might not have the special talent that we've had, but we got capable dudes," Tomlin said. "And we've got a team.