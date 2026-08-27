Inside the Not-So-Young Mind of Declan Doyle

The Kid Who Drew Plays

Doyle was in second grade when his teacher gave him a writing assignment. Doyle asked if he could write a play.

It wasn't until the teacher came back and discovered the Xs and Os of offensive football plays scribbled on Doyle's paper that she realized he didn't mean a drama.

Growing up the son of Chris Doyle, the longtime strength and conditioning coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1999-2020, Declan was around football his entire childhood. He played the "Madden" video games just like many other kids and spent most of his days playing sports with his two younger brothers.

But Doyle's best sport was baseball. That's what he played in college, choosing the junior college route over some small school offers. He was a first baseman and team captain for two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, but when he again didn't get the big-school offers he hoped for, Doyle pivoted.

He transferred to Iowa, where his father worked, and took a job as a student assistant for the football team in 2016. After all, his dad was a coach, his mom was a teacher, and he always wanted to help young people. Coaching made sense.

"I didn't know how much I would like football," Doyle said. "I didn't honestly know very much. I didn't know how little I knew. So I basically went all-in."

His first classroom was with Iowa's tight ends, which had one of the best tight ends of this era (George Kittle) and two future NFL first-round picks (T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant). Not bad company to grow with.

Doyle worked about 100 hours a week, all while still taking a full course load. He was paid for just 20 hours at $7.50 an hour. He lived with a high school friend a block away from the football facility so he could walk to work every day.

Doyle took on more duties the following year, including drawing all the offensive runs and passes. That means sketching every single play that could be used against the opponent's most common alignments to see where there could be problems. It's a tedious, yet critical job not usually given to a student assistant.

"For the three years I was at Iowa, there was nobody that was in the building more than I was," Doyle said. "I didn't go out on weekends, I didn't do anything. I was just at the facility trying to learn as best I could."

What he found was that the well of football knowledge is infinitely deep, and he had an insatiable desire to keep digging.