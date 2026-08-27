Inside the Not-So-Young Mind of Declan Doyle

It was early 2019, not long after Lamar Jackson finished his rookie season, when 22-year-old Declan Doyle interviewed for his first NFL job – offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints.
Doyle's flight out of New Orleans was delayed, so he was sent to Dallas. That flight was cancelled, so he had to stay overnight in a hotel. He didn't have any other clothes but the suit he wore to the interview and didn't have much money to fix the problem because he only made $7,000 a year as a student assistant at the University of Iowa.
It didn't seem like Doyle cared much about the suboptimal circumstances.
"I was the happiest dude in the world. Couldn't tell me anything," Doyle recalls.
Doyle nailed the interview. The next morning, he flew back to Iowa and went straight back into work. He was eating lunch when Sean Payton, then the head coach of the Saints, called and told him he got the job.
"I was like, 'Holy sh**, my life is …" Doyle said, pausing to swallow his emotions. "That's a hard moment to describe, how much that means to you in that moment. It changed my entire life, it changed the trajectory of everything. I was 22 and I was going to work in the NFL. I was like, this is as good as it gets."
Just eight years later, Doyle is the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. Hired at 29 years old (now 30), he's still the NFL's youngest offensive coordinator, same as last year when he held the same title but different duties with the Chicago Bears. This time, he's the play-caller, too.
But while Doyle is the youngest, he isn't young. This is the job Doyle has been preparing for since well before he took off for that interview with the Saints.
"I totally get the shock value of it," Doyle said of his age, "because people compare it to whatever their experience is with 30-year-olds. I've approached this as my profession for 11 years. There's a lot of nights that you were in bed that I was working."
The Kid Who Drew Plays
Doyle was in second grade when his teacher gave him a writing assignment. Doyle asked if he could write a play.
It wasn't until the teacher came back and discovered the Xs and Os of offensive football plays scribbled on Doyle's paper that she realized he didn't mean a drama.
Growing up the son of Chris Doyle, the longtime strength and conditioning coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1999-2020, Declan was around football his entire childhood. He played the "Madden" video games just like many other kids and spent most of his days playing sports with his two younger brothers.
But Doyle's best sport was baseball. That's what he played in college, choosing the junior college route over some small school offers. He was a first baseman and team captain for two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, but when he again didn't get the big-school offers he hoped for, Doyle pivoted.
He transferred to Iowa, where his father worked, and took a job as a student assistant for the football team in 2016. After all, his dad was a coach, his mom was a teacher, and he always wanted to help young people. Coaching made sense.
"I didn't know how much I would like football," Doyle said. "I didn't honestly know very much. I didn't know how little I knew. So I basically went all-in."
His first classroom was with Iowa's tight ends, which had one of the best tight ends of this era (George Kittle) and two future NFL first-round picks (T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant). Not bad company to grow with.
Doyle worked about 100 hours a week, all while still taking a full course load. He was paid for just 20 hours at $7.50 an hour. He lived with a high school friend a block away from the football facility so he could walk to work every day.
Doyle took on more duties the following year, including drawing all the offensive runs and passes. That means sketching every single play that could be used against the opponent's most common alignments to see where there could be problems. It's a tedious, yet critical job not usually given to a student assistant.
"For the three years I was at Iowa, there was nobody that was in the building more than I was," Doyle said. "I didn't go out on weekends, I didn't do anything. I was just at the facility trying to learn as best I could."
What he found was that the well of football knowledge is infinitely deep, and he had an insatiable desire to keep digging.
"I can study it my whole life and never get to the bottom of it — that was super intriguing to me," Doyle said. "There are people that are good at math, there are people that are good at other things. You kind of get into this flow state when you're in that thing that you like that comes natural to you. This is that for me."
"I can study it my whole life and never get to the bottom of it — that was super intriguing to me." Declan Doyle