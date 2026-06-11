Challenged in a New Offense, Lamar Jackson Loves Declan Doyle's 'Mind-Blowing' Methods

Lamar Jackson has loved learning the Ravens' new offense, whether he's making plays or mistakes.

Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has quickly connected with players this offseason while challenging them at the same time. Details matter to Doyle, and he makes that crystal clear when something doesn't go right on the practice field or in meetings.

Jackson shared an anecdote about Doyle that described how the franchise quarterback and new coordinator are bonding while the offense is being installed.

"He cursed me out yesterday," Jackson said, laughing on Wednesday. "I was supposed to run a naked play, like a boot-action, and I tossed the ball instead. He (Doyle) was like, 'Lamar, what the F are you doing?' I was like, 'Damn, that's on me.'

"I laughed. I wasn't used to that."

The dialogue between Doyle and Jackson will be critical to the success of Baltimore's attack, as will communication among everyone offensively. The Ravens believe they can have the league's No. 1 offense, and recent history suggests they can. They had NFL's top-ranked attack in 2024, when they became the first team ever to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in the same season.

Many of the Ravens' offensive weapons from that season are still with the team – including Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. In addition, rookies such as wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas also vying for key roles. The offensive line has been upgraded, at least at guard, with the veteran addition of John Simpson and first-round pick of Vega Ioane.

Doyle has plenty to work with, but there is plenty of work to be done.

According to Jackson, Doyle and Todd Monken's system are drastically different. Monken was Baltimore's coordinator for three seasons (2023-2025) before he became head coach of the Cleveland Browns. This transition requires more from Jackson than the one from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman to Monken in 2023.