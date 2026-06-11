Challenged in a New Offense, Lamar Jackson Loves Declan Doyle's 'Mind-Blowing' Methods

Lamar Jackson has loved learning the Ravens' new offense, whether he's making plays or mistakes.
Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle has quickly connected with players this offseason while challenging them at the same time. Details matter to Doyle, and he makes that crystal clear when something doesn't go right on the practice field or in meetings.
Jackson shared an anecdote about Doyle that described how the franchise quarterback and new coordinator are bonding while the offense is being installed.
"He cursed me out yesterday," Jackson said, laughing on Wednesday. "I was supposed to run a naked play, like a boot-action, and I tossed the ball instead. He (Doyle) was like, 'Lamar, what the F are you doing?' I was like, 'Damn, that's on me.'
"I laughed. I wasn't used to that."
The dialogue between Doyle and Jackson will be critical to the success of Baltimore's attack, as will communication among everyone offensively. The Ravens believe they can have the league's No. 1 offense, and recent history suggests they can. They had NFL's top-ranked attack in 2024, when they became the first team ever to throw for at least 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in the same season.
Many of the Ravens' offensive weapons from that season are still with the team – including Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. In addition, rookies such as wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt and tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas also vying for key roles. The offensive line has been upgraded, at least at guard, with the veteran addition of John Simpson and first-round pick of Vega Ioane.
Doyle has plenty to work with, but there is plenty of work to be done.
According to Jackson, Doyle and Todd Monken's system are drastically different. Monken was Baltimore's coordinator for three seasons (2023-2025) before he became head coach of the Cleveland Browns. This transition requires more from Jackson than the one from former offensive coordinator Greg Roman to Monken in 2023.
"Nothing really transitioned over from the last system," Jackson said. "We brought some things over from (Roman's) system that I was comfortable with, things a lot of guys were comfortable with. In this system, it's different. It's all Dec and I feel like everybody is hands on. We're dialed in."
Very few details seem too small to be rehearsed. If players don't huddle up a certain way, Doyle may ask them to huddle up again. He wants the pre-snap alignment and formations to be perfect before the ball is snapped. If a player commits a pre-snap penalty, they are immediately replaced.
Jackson has looked comfortable acclimating to the changes, and he felt like he "took a lot of strides in the right direction this past week."
"I feel like there's going to be a lot of explosiveness this year," Jackson said. "The way Declan calls plays and his creativity with his mind — how detailed he is — it's mind-blowing. I'm excited."
A lot is being thrown at the players, but Head Coach Jesse Minter said the process is going as planned. He believes the hard work being done in the spring and summer will lead to explosive plays this fall and winter.
Minter loves what he's seeing from Jackson and Doyle as they collaborate leading the offense.
"Lamar's been incredible," Minter said. "He's put in the time – first of all, he's been here quite a bit and learned a lot. He's just an unbelievable leader and an infectious person when he's here – learning, being willing to try things, do different things and learn new terminology. I know he's very excited about where we're headed.
"Dec has done a great job with the offense. He holds those guys to a really high standard, which is what we want to do as a group. I appreciate him always forwarding the team message in that regard. I'm excited about where our offense is headed."
Jackson enjoys bouncing ideas off Doyle, sharing what he likes and dislikes, what he thinks will work and why. It's a collaborative between Jackson entering his ninth season, and a first-time offensive coordinator who has made a rapid rise in his profession.
There was much talk about after Doyle was hired about how the dynamic between the 30-year-old play caller and 29-year-old quarterback would play out. There seems to be little doubt that they're on the same page.
"I think that the communication aspect with Lamar has been great," Doyle said last week. "It's been great working with him and getting to know kind of how he thinks and how he sees the game. It's a relationship that is constantly evolving.
"The biggest thing is we don't waste any of these reps from a correction standpoint. We're able to watch the tape, and we're able to make these corrections. We're able to go in the film room, and I'm able to say, 'This is what your footwork is, this is your eyes, this is what I see.' And then he can counter that and say, 'OK, this is how I see the receiver, or this is the body demeanor I see from the defender.' That's just a constantly evolving relationship."
Jackson is a fierce competitor who often gets angry when an offensive possession doesn't end with a touchdown. Even after the 2024 season ranked atop the NFL, Jackson has never believed that the Ravens' offense couldn't reach another level, and his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl has yet to be achieved.
Doyle is the fourth offensive coordinator Jackson has worked with during his career, and they both want Baltimore's offense to be efficient and electric. It won't happen without hard work, and Jackson is pleased with how he and Doyle are pushing each other to make that happen.
"I love that coaching. I'm a coachable player," Jackson said. "Sometimes (Doyle] sees things that I don't see, and sometimes I see things that he might not have thought of, and it's great to piggyback off each other. I feel like we need that.
"With the type of coaching that Declan is bringing, the sky's the limit."