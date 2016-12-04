Dennis Pitta Makes Return To End Zone With Huge Day Against Dolphins

Not only were the touchdowns the first of the season for Pitta, but they were his first since returning from a second major hip injury that many thought would end his football career. The last time Pitta scored was on Dec. 8, 2013, which was actually his first game back from the first time he fractured and dislocated his hip.

"I feel great for Dennis," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He won't take as much heat from all of us now. We've been on him pretty hard, pretty much all year. For him to break out like that, it was good to see. He played really well."

Touchdowns have been tough to come by this season for Pitta, but he's still been a productive player. He has 61 catches for 529 yards on the year, and he remains a sure-handed target in clutch situations.

"I feel like I have been producing all year," Pitta said. "I don't think after a game like this I say, 'Oh, I'm back.' I feel like I have been back since Week 1."

Coming into Sunday's game, Pitta had been reminded constantly by reporters and teammates about his lack of touchdowns this year. He was able to joke about it after the win, and admitted that he's been in Flacco's ear about giving him chances near the end zone.

"That's always our conversation, so I'm glad it worked out today," he said with a laugh.

The rapport between the two was clearly evident during the post-game press conferences. When asked about the excitement of Pitta's touchdowns given all that he had to overcome to play football again, Flacco joked that "I don't care what he's been through. I just want him on the field."

Pitta, who was standing off to the side about 15 feet from Flacco, sarcastically chimed in, "Appreciate that."