Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

The Ravens will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe for the entire season.

Wolfe's 21-day practice window is set to expire this week, meaning the Ravens would have to activate him to the 53-man roster or let him revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Wolfe went down with a back/hip injury in the joint practices against the Carolina Panthers in mid-August and has not played in a game this season.

He briefly returned to practice in the week of the Ravens' bye but was put on the shelf again the following week.

"That's not going to be looking good this year. I think Derek's going to be out for the rest of the year in all honesty – it looks that way," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "I don't really have any details on it. I can't say that I understand it completely."

While leaving specifics of Wolfe's lingering injury to the doctors or Wolfe, Harbaugh said "he's not in a place where he's going to be able to play."

Wolfe, 31, signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens this offseason after having a strong first year in Baltimore in which he logged a career-high 51 tackles and one sack in 14 games.