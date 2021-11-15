Derek Wolfe Expected to Miss the Rest of the Season

Nov 15, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111521-Wolfe
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Derek Wolfe

The Ravens will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe for the entire season.

Wolfe's 21-day practice window is set to expire this week, meaning the Ravens would have to activate him to the 53-man roster or let him revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

Wolfe went down with a back/hip injury in the joint practices against the Carolina Panthers in mid-August and has not played in a game this season.

He briefly returned to practice in the week of the Ravens' bye but was put on the shelf again the following week.

"That's not going to be looking good this year. I think Derek's going to be out for the rest of the year in all honesty – it looks that way," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "I don't really have any details on it. I can't say that I understand it completely."

While leaving specifics of Wolfe's lingering injury to the doctors or Wolfe, Harbaugh said "he's not in a place where he's going to be able to play."

Wolfe, 31, signed a three-year contract extension with the Ravens this offseason after having a strong first year in Baltimore in which he logged a career-high 51 tackles and one sack in 14 games.

A gritty nine-year pro, Wolfe helped keep the Ravens defensive line afloat when Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams missed time last season. Now it's Campbell who has been picking up the slack, playing about 75% of the defensive snaps nearly every game.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Updates On Tavon Young, Other Injuries

John Harbaugh discusses Patrick Queen's missed fumble recovery after his strip sack. The film review following the Miami game showed a 'myriad of mistakes.' What Ty'Son Williams needs to do to see more playing time.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Getting Valuable Lessons

The Miami Dolphins threw a relentless 'Cover 0' blitz at the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, and it's something the young quarterback can learn from.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers' T.J. Watt Injured in Costly Tie Against Detroit

Baker Mayfield says 'obviously something's wrong' with the Browns. The bye week was good to the Bengals.
news

Ronnie Stanley Launches Foundation Matching Dogs With People in Need

The Ravens offensive lineman has been passionate about dogs and helping people in need. Now he's found a way to combine the two.
news

Late for Work 11/15: With NFL's Parity, Learn to 'Embrace Chaos' 

Ravens hang onto sole possession of the AFC North after a wild Sunday, leaving one NFL reporter to recommend we 'embrace chaos.' Rashod Bateman listed as a "breakout player" by the end of the 2021 season. Could there be offensive line changes coming? 
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Baltimore can still finish the week atop the AFC North with an upset by the Detroit Lions.
news

Best of Lamar Jackson's Louisville Jersey Retirement Celebration

Check out the ceremony and Lamar Jackson's speed as his No. 8 jersey was retired today at Louisville.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The cover-your-eyes defeat in Miami was reminiscent of a 2011 prime-time road loss in which the Ravens didn't register a first down in Jacksonville until late in the third quarter. They scored 30 points and won the next week.
news

Ravens Defense Is Having a 'Disconnect' as More Big Plays Strike

Two big plays by the Miami Dolphins, thrown to wide receivers who were left running free, were costly to the Ravens in their Thursday night loss.
news

Tavon Young Suffers Foot Injury

Ravens nickel cornerback Tavon Young left Thursday night's game with a foot injury, adding to Baltimore's injuries in the secondary.
news

What the Dolphins Said After Upsetting Ravens

Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins defensive players talked about their blitz-heavy approach against the Ravens. Plus, offensive lineman Robert Hunt explains what he was thinking on his penalty touchdown.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising