Derek Wolfe Reveals He Underwent Second Hip Surgery

The 32-year-old Wolfe did not play last season after being injured during a joint training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers.

He was coming off an excellent 2020 season, his first year in Baltimore after eight years with the Denver Broncos. Wolfe played all 16 games in 2020 and anchored the defensive line as a superb run stopper, tying his career high with 51 tackles including six tackles for loss.

Wolfe signed a three-year contract extension in March of 2021 but has not played since.