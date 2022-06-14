Derek Wolfe Reveals He Underwent Second Hip Surgery

Defensive end Derek Wolfe, who missed the entire 2021 season with hip and back injuries, posted an Instagram video Monday and revealed he underwent his second offseason hip surgery.
"Fresh out of my second hip surgery this year," Wolfe said during a recording from his hospital bed. "Feeling pretty good. Going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life."
The 32-year-old Wolfe did not play last season after being injured during a joint training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers.
He was coming off an excellent 2020 season, his first year in Baltimore after eight years with the Denver Broncos. Wolfe played all 16 games in 2020 and anchored the defensive line as a superb run stopper, tying his career high with 51 tackles including six tackles for loss.
Wolfe signed a three-year contract extension in March of 2021 but has not played since.
The Ravens retooled their defensive line during the offseason, signing defensive tackle Michael Pierce and drafting defensive tackle Travis Jones in the third round. The Ravens reunited with defensive end Brent Urban in late May. They will join top returning linemen Calais Campbell, who re-signed, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.