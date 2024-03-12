 Skip to main content
NFL World Reacts to Derrick Henry-Ravens Pairing

Mar 12, 2024 at 03:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara/AP Photo
The NFL world has been clamoring for Derrick Henry to come to Baltimore and their dreams have (reportedly) come true.

Here's the reaction to the two-year agreement Henry and the Ravens reportedly struck Tuesday afternoon:

Related Content

news

Rumor Mill: Ravens Up to Eight Free Agent Departures

Here's the latest buzz about who could be joining and leaving the Ravens.
news

Ravens Players React to Patrick Queen Going to Rival Steelers

The former Ravens linebacker is reportedly set to sign a three-year, reported $41 million deal with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Reports: Ravens Land Derrick Henry

The Ravens have secured one of the best running backs in the league over the past six seasons.
news

Late for Work: Reaction to Ravens' Day 1 Free Agency Losses

The top available running backs are down to Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, and J.K. Dobbins. Tee Higgins said he'd like to play with Lamar Jackson, but don't get your hopes up. Tyus Bowser says he'll play next season and hopes it's with the Ravens.
news

Takeaways From Day 1 of Free Agency

Running backs are hot this year. The guard market exploded out of the gates. Ravens free agents moved fast.
news

Steelers Add Russell Wilson; AFC North Gets Tougher

The Browns traded for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Tee Higgins has reportedly requested a trade.
news

Justin Madubuike Is 'Hungry' to Prove He's Still Improving

Fresh off signing his four-year contract extension, Ravens DT Justin Madubuike is feeling motivated to prove this is just the beginning.
news

Transcripts: Justin Madubuike Contract Extension Press Conference (3/11)

Executive Vice President and General Manager Eric DeCosta, Defensive Coordinator Zach Orr & DT Justin Madubuike
news

Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly Among 'Serious Suitors' for Saquon Barkley

Pundits react to Justin Madubuike deal. Derrick Henry joining the Ravens would be "nasty stuff." Potential Ravens free agent targets listed. Buzz is multiple Ravens defenders could follow Mike Macdonald to Seattle.
news

5 Takeaways From Justin Madubuike's Contract Extension

The Ravens and Justin Madubuike agreed to a blockbuster four-year extension. Here's what you need to know.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Going Running Back Shopping

The markets for several of the Ravens' own free agents may be cool. Why the Ravens won't buy a wide receiver. The Ravens' guard situation is fascinating.
