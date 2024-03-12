 Skip to main content
Reports: Ravens Land Derrick Henry

Mar 12, 2024 at 12:50 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) enters the field as he's introduced before their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Wade Payne/AP Photo
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) enters the field as he's introduced before their NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

King Henry will (reportedly) reign in Baltimore.

The Ravens have landed veteran running back Derrick Henry in free agency on a two-year deal for a reported $16 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry all but confirmed the agreement, which is reportedly worth a max of $20 million.

While the running back market was hot at the start of the legal tampering period, the Ravens and Henry were patient, and a match made in heaven long rumored to be in the works, dating back to last year’s trade deadline, came to (reported) fruition.

In Henry, the Ravens would get the most productive rusher in recent NFL history and a dangerous complement to two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

No running back has run for more yards than Henry since he entered the league in 2016 – and it's not close. Henry has churned out 9,502 yards over the span while Ezekiel Elliott has 8,904.

Henry is seventh in the league in rushing yards per carry (4.7) since he entered the league. His new quarterback, Jackson, leads with 6. Henry leads the league in rushing yards per game (94) since 2018, when he became the Titans' full-time starter.

Henry's age and workload are the questions, and likely the reason why he wasn't scooped up in the first wave of running back signings. He turned 30 in January and has the most rushing attempts since 2018 (1,744).

The counterpoint is that Henry has shown no signs of wearing down. The stats show it and so do the advanced metrics.

Last season, he still finished second in the league in rushing yards (1,167) and tied for seventh with 12 rushing touchdowns.

He's still breaking tackles. Henry had the second-most rushing yards after contact in the league (930), only trailing San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

He's still running away from defenders. Henry's breakaway run percentage ranked sixth-best among running backs with at least 50 attempts, per PFF.

He's still fast. Henry hit a max speed of 21.68 mph on a run in the Titans' regular-season finale last season. It was the second-fastest speed he reached in the past five seasons, per Next Gen Stats.

Generally, the league has determined that 30 is the magic number when it comes to running back decline. But there are exceptions to every rule, and Henry may be that exception.

There's also reason to believe that in Baltimore, Henry would be set up for even more success than he had in Tennessee, where he played the past eight seasons and left with the second-most rushing yards in franchise history, only trailing Eddie George.

Henry's power, combined with Jackson's speed, would cause nightmares for defenses. Linebackers and safeties, in particular, have to be wary of Jackson's ability to pull the ball and beat them around the edge. That forces them to hesitate. But when Jackson hands off to Henry, any hesitation may get a defender run over.

