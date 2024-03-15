Late for Work: Pundit Says Derrick Henry Is in Position to Have a Big Year

Ravens Continue to Get High Marks for Offseason Moves

Other teams have made more, and splashier, free-agent additions this offseason than the Ravens, but General Manager Eric DeCosta continues to receive high marks from pundits for his moves thus far.

NFL Network’s Adam Rank gave Baltimore an A, in large part to its signing of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a long-term contract after placing the franchise tag on him.

"I really do believe the Ravens did a great job, not necessarily because of who they brought in — and Derrick Henry's great —but what they were able to retain," Rank said. "Madubuike is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He led all defensive tackles in sacks, quarterback hits, and quarterback pressures. That makes this defense one of the toughest to run against or do anything against because they're able to disrupt through the middle of the field. They lose Patrick Queen, which is fine. Is Roquan [Smith] still there? OK, fine, we'll be good."

PFF’s Brad Spielberger gave the Ravens a B.

"Madubuike had one of the best contract years in recent memory, making splash plays seemingly every week and improving his efficiency as a pass rusher along with a boost to his traditional stats," Spielberger wrote. "The Ravens finally get their man, with Henry a target at last year's trade deadline as Baltimore geared up for a deep playoff run. The duo of Henry and Lamar Jackson in the backfield is going to be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses, and we can't wait to see it in action."

What the Ravens Still Need to Do This Offseason

With the first week of free agency concluding, The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker looked at what the Ravens still need to accomplish this offseason.

Rebuilding the offensive line continues to be the top priority, as the Ravens have just two starters (Linderbaum and left tackle Ronnie Stanley) returning.

"The real takeaway is that DeCosta sees this as the right year to rebuild one of the team's core units through a draft that's considered one of the richest in recent memory for offensive linemen," Walker wrote. "Whether they use the No. 30 overall pick on a replacement for [right tackle Morgan] Moses or look stock up in later rounds, there's little question they'll look to 'augment the roster with good, young, cheap, talented football players.' as DeCosta put it Thursday."

Walker said it's a risky approach for a team that figures to be a Super Bowl contender, but "the Ravens have always trusted their ability to solve problems through the draft, and if they believe the 34-year-old Kevin Zeitler and the 33-year-old Moses will struggle to maintain peak form because of knee and shoulder injuries, respectively, better to move on a year early than a year late."

Walker added that he expects the Ravens "to add at least one experienced lineman to start or compete for snaps, perhaps after the draft, when he has a fuller grip on the team's assets."

Also on the Ravens' to-do list, Walker said, is to "fortify a secondary that's long on front-line talent but lacking the depth that made it special last season" and add edge rushers.

"The Ravens would like to bring Jadeveon Clowney back but could be outspent for his services," Walker wrote. "They'll hope that 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh breaks out in 2024 the way Madubuike did last year and that 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo finally enjoys a healthy season."