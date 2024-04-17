Derrick Henry on His Offseason Workout Approach: 'I'm Committed'

Derrick Henry is in town for the Ravens' voluntary offseason conditioning program and his chiseled physique is impossible to ignore.

Henry has brought his aura and attitude to a new team, and the NFL's most imposing running back is fueled by a relentless work ethic. From the moment he signed with the Ravens, Henry had every intention of being part of the offseason conditioning program.

Where else would Henry be? He loves to work. He enjoys bonding with new teammates such as Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith.

After rushing for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight years with the Titans, Henry is determined to build a new legacy with the Ravens. He's on a mission to help Baltimore win the Super Bowl, and he's putting in the offseason work to help it happen.