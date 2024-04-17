 Skip to main content
Advertising

Derrick Henry on His Offseason Workout Approach: 'I'm Committed'

Apr 17, 2024 at 03:02 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

RB Derrick Henry
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is in town for the Ravens' voluntary offseason conditioning program and his chiseled physique is impossible to ignore.

Henry has brought his aura and attitude to a new team, and the NFL's most imposing running back is fueled by a relentless work ethic. From the moment he signed with the Ravens, Henry had every intention of being part of the offseason conditioning program.

Where else would Henry be? He loves to work. He enjoys bonding with new teammates such as Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith.

After rushing for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight years with the Titans, Henry is determined to build a new legacy with the Ravens. He's on a mission to help Baltimore win the Super Bowl, and he's putting in the offseason work to help it happen.

"It's been fun getting to know everybody, putting the work in, something I love to do," Henry said. "I'm the new guy on the block. I wanted to make sure that I show up, show my teammates and this organization that I'm here, I'm committed."

There's been plenty of buzz about the Jackson-Henry combination in the Ravens' backfield, and the bonding between them has already begun. Henry makes an impression just walking into a room, but the offseason program is an opportunity for him to build relationships with other team leaders who are participating in voluntary workouts.

Henry is enjoying the process and has already learned subtle things about Jackson.

"Lamar's a cool guy," Henry said. "You can tell he's a great leader by how everybody flocks to him. He has great energy as well. I've only been around him for a little bit, but he seems like a great guy. His body of work speaks for itself."

Smith said Baltimore's defensive players are also pumped to see Henry's lethal combination of power and speed, along with his signature stiff arms. The thought of Henry being part of long drives that kept Baltimore's defense off the field already has Smith smiling.

"I think it's going to make us stick to what we do, having a guy like him," Smith said. "Anytime you need a play with him and Lamar back there, I think it's going to be crucial. It's going to open up a lot for everyone. It's going to be scary.

"I told a couple of my friends in the offseason, maybe I'll have to get some popcorn on the sidelines while I'm watching those guys go to work. I think it's a great piece added to us, and I think it's going to help us get to where we want to be."

Photos: Inside the Start of Ravens' Offseason Workouts

Step inside the weight room as Ravens players returned for their first day of work in preparation for the 2024 season.

Defense
1 / 118

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
2 / 118

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
3 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: DT Travis Jones, OLB Odafe Oweh
4 / 118

From left: DT Travis Jones, OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Ar'Darius Washington
5 / 118

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams
6 / 118

CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
7 / 118

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Chris Board
8 / 118

LB Chris Board

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
9 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
10 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
11 / 118

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
12 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
13 / 118

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
14 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
15 / 118

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Defense
16 / 118

Defense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Ar'Darius Washington
17 / 118

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
18 / 118

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Ar'Darius Washington
19 / 118

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm
20 / 118

OLB Malik Hamm

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
21 / 118

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
22 / 118

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
23 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Josh Ross
24 / 118

LB Josh Ross

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Tre Swilling
25 / 118

CB Tre Swilling

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce
26 / 118

NT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
27 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DB Ar'Darius Washington
28 / 118

DB Ar'Darius Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Josh Ross
29 / 118

LB Josh Ross

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
30 / 118

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
31 / 118

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Chris Board
32 / 118

LB Chris Board

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams
33 / 118

CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
34 / 118

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
35 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm
36 / 118

OLB Malik Hamm

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Chris Board
37 / 118

LB Chris Board

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Josh Ross
38 / 118

LB Josh Ross

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
39 / 118

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
40 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams
41 / 118

CB Damarion "Pepe" Williams

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
42 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
43 / 118

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
44 / 118

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
45 / 118

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Bravvion Roy
46 / 118

DT Bravvion Roy

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Trenton Simpson
47 / 118

ILB Trenton Simpson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Tre Swilling
48 / 118

CB Tre Swilling

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
49 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
LB Chris Board
50 / 118

LB Chris Board

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh
51 / 118

OLB Odafe Oweh

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones
52 / 118

DT Travis Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tavius Robinson
53 / 118

OLB Tavius Robinson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
54 / 118

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm
55 / 118

OLB Malik Hamm

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Broderick Washington
56 / 118

DT Broderick Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo
57 / 118

OLB David Ojabo

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense
58 / 118

Offense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
59 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Andrew Vorhees
60 / 118

G Andrew Vorhees

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offense
61 / 118

Offense

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
62 / 118

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
63 / 118

C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
64 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Sean Ryan
65 / 118

WR Sean Ryan

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
66 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Deonte Harty
67 / 118

WR Deonte Harty

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
68 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Josh Jones
69 / 118

T Josh Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
P Jordan Stout
70 / 118

P Jordan Stout

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Andrew Vorhees
71 / 118

G Andrew Vorhees

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
72 / 118

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
73 / 118

TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
74 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Malik Cunningham
75 / 118

QB Malik Cunningham

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Scotty Washington
76 / 118

TE Scotty Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
77 / 118

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
78 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
79 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
80 / 118

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
81 / 118

T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
82 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Josh Jones
83 / 118

T Josh Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Owen Wright
84 / 118

RB Owen Wright

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Malik Cunningham
85 / 118

QB Malik Cunningham

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Patrick Mekari
86 / 118

OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Deonte Harty
87 / 118

WR Deonte Harty

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
88 / 118

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
89 / 118

C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Tylan Wallace
90 / 118

WR Tylan Wallace

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
91 / 118

C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
92 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
93 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely
94 / 118

TE Isaiah Likely

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
95 / 118

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Malik Cunningham
96 / 118

QB Malik Cunningham

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
97 / 118

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
98 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
99 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu
100 / 118

G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Andrew Vorhees
101 / 118

G Andrew Vorhees

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Daniel Faalele
102 / 118

T Daniel Faalele

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Owen Wright
103 / 118

RB Owen Wright

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Patrick Mekari
104 / 118

OL Patrick Mekari

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Josh Jones
105 / 118

T Josh Jones

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
106 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
107 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Josh Johnson
108 / 118

QB Josh Johnson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Scotty Washington
109 / 118

TE Scotty Washington

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Deonte Harty
110 / 118

WR Deonte Harty

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu
111 / 118

G/T Sala Aumuvae-Laulu

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar
112 / 118

TE Charlie Kolar

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Derrick Henry
113 / 118

RB Derrick Henry

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum
114 / 118

C Tyler Linderbaum

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland
115 / 118

G Ben Cleveland

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Andrew Vorhees
116 / 118

G Andrew Vorhees

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson
117 / 118

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Owen Wright
118 / 118

RB Owen Wright

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Ravens Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Scott Elliott knew about Henry's work ethic before he signed with Baltimore, and now he's seeing it firsthand.

"He attacks everything with such a high level of intent – intent with tenacity," Elliott said. "That's why he's Derrick Henry.

"He's had one heck of a career, and our goal is that it gets even better from here. The guy has a high level of focus, he prioritizes his body, he works extremely hard, and that's what going to continue."

Henry turned 30 years old in January and wants to erase any doubt that he remains a dominant player, someone who has plenty of yards left in the tank. Taking care of his body has always been a priority,[comma] and that hasn't changed with his new team. He has come to work and to win and, for Henry, those two pursuits go hand in hand.

"I just love playing this game and I'm going to continue to play until I feel my time is up, as long as God will allow to play at a high level," Henry said. "I really want to hold that trophy up at the end of the year. But it starts right now putting the work in."

Related Content

news

Make the Case: OT Tyler Guyton

Here's what media and scouts are saying about the Oklahoma offensive tackle.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft Best Player Available or Focus on Biggest Needs?

Who will replace Jadeveon Clowney? Did Lamar Jackson slim down? What is the status of players recovering from injuries?
news

Late for Work: 2018 Ravens Draft Class Ranked Best of the Millennium

What's the skinny on Lamar Jackson's physique? Three prospects linked to the Ravens are named boom-or-bust candidates.
news

Make the Case: OT Amarius Mims

Here's what media scouts are saying about the hulking Georgia offensive tackle.
news

Get to Know Edge Rushers in This Year's Draft

The Ravens could still take an edge rusher early in this year's draft, depending upon how the board unfolds.
news

SociaLight: Derrick Henry Takes Advantage of Crab Cakes for Life Offer

New Ravens running back Derrick Henry had a sushi roll named after him upon arriving in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work: Jeff Zrebiec Says Strong Offseason Is 'Extremely Important' for Several Ravens

NFL.com analyst says Baltimore is still the biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC. Draft analyst names the Ravens' ideal top two picks. Mock draft shows how the Ravens can address their needs if they trade out of the first round. The Ravens bolster the secondary in Mel Kiper Jr./Field Yates' three-round mock draft.
news

Get to Know Wide Receivers in This Year's Draft

In a draft deep at wide receiver, the Ravens could take another swing at a position they have targeted frequently in recent years.
news

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Among Ravens at First Day of Work

Ravens players returned to the Under Armour Performance Center on Monday to begin their voluntary offseason workout program.
news

Around the AFC North: Tee Higgins Expects to Play for Bengals in 2024

Cleveland has restructured Nick Chubb's contract. DeShon Elliott looks forward to joining Patrick Queen on the opposite side of Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
news

Late for Work: Cam Newton Says Lamar Jackson Will Win Super Bowl Before Other Prominent QBs

Could the Ravens inquire about 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk? Why the Ravens should draft Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising