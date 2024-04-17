Derrick Henry on His Offseason Workout Approach: 'I'm Committed'

Derrick Henry is in town for the Ravens' voluntary offseason conditioning program and his chiseled physique is impossible to ignore.
Henry has brought his aura and attitude to a new team, and the NFL's most imposing running back is fueled by a relentless work ethic. From the moment he signed with the Ravens, Henry had every intention of being part of the offseason conditioning program.
Where else would Henry be? He loves to work. He enjoys bonding with new teammates such as Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith.
After rushing for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in eight years with the Titans, Henry is determined to build a new legacy with the Ravens. He's on a mission to help Baltimore win the Super Bowl, and he's putting in the offseason work to help it happen.
"It's been fun getting to know everybody, putting the work in, something I love to do," Henry said. "I'm the new guy on the block. I wanted to make sure that I show up, show my teammates and this organization that I'm here, I'm committed."
There's been plenty of buzz about the Jackson-Henry combination in the Ravens' backfield, and the bonding between them has already begun. Henry makes an impression just walking into a room, but the offseason program is an opportunity for him to build relationships with other team leaders who are participating in voluntary workouts.
Henry is enjoying the process and has already learned subtle things about Jackson.
"Lamar's a cool guy," Henry said. "You can tell he's a great leader by how everybody flocks to him. He has great energy as well. I've only been around him for a little bit, but he seems like a great guy. His body of work speaks for itself."
Smith said Baltimore's defensive players are also pumped to see Henry's lethal combination of power and speed, along with his signature stiff arms. The thought of Henry being part of long drives that kept Baltimore's defense off the field already has Smith smiling.
"I think it's going to make us stick to what we do, having a guy like him," Smith said. "Anytime you need a play with him and Lamar back there, I think it's going to be crucial. It's going to open up a lot for everyone. It's going to be scary.
"I told a couple of my friends in the offseason, maybe I'll have to get some popcorn on the sidelines while I'm watching those guys go to work. I think it's a great piece added to us, and I think it's going to help us get to where we want to be."
Step inside the weight room as Ravens players returned for their first day of work in preparation for the 2024 season.
Ravens Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Scott Elliott knew about Henry's work ethic before he signed with Baltimore, and now he's seeing it firsthand.
"He attacks everything with such a high level of intent – intent with tenacity," Elliott said. "That's why he's Derrick Henry.
"He's had one heck of a career, and our goal is that it gets even better from here. The guy has a high level of focus, he prioritizes his body, he works extremely hard, and that's what going to continue."
Henry turned 30 years old in January and wants to erase any doubt that he remains a dominant player, someone who has plenty of yards left in the tank. Taking care of his body has always been a priority,[comma] and that hasn't changed with his new team. He has come to work and to win and, for Henry, those two pursuits go hand in hand.
"I just love playing this game and I'm going to continue to play until I feel my time is up, as long as God will allow to play at a high level," Henry said. "I really want to hold that trophy up at the end of the year. But it starts right now putting the work in."