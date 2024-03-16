50 Words or Less: Ravens Have 'Won' Free Agency Their Way

Rarely do the teams that "win" free agency go on to win division titles and playoff games.

There's good reason why the teams who make the biggest splashes in free agency can do so. They have ample salary-cap space because they aren't paying a franchise quarterback and they aren't drafting, developing, and re-signing homegrown stars.

The Ravens check those boxes, which means this isn't their time of the year to shine. Once again, Baltimore has remained true to itself through the first week of free agency. The Ravens have "won" their way, and they're still getting high marks from pundits.

Before the doors opened, they signed one of the league's best defensive linemen, Justin Madubuike, to an extension. Then they grabbed the league's leading rusher of the past eight years in Derrick Henry. Those two moves will have a tremendous impact on the Ravens' 2024 season and beyond.

Here are my thoughts on what has transpired the past week, all in 50 words or less: