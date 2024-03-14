The Touching Story Behind Derrick Henry's Purple Suit

Henry's parents, Derrick Henry Sr. (known as "Big D") and Stacy Veal, were just 16 and 15 years old when Henry was born. Gladys gave Henry the nickname “Shocka” because of how shocking his arrival was. The young family moved in with Gladys and she raised Henry like he was one of her own 14 children.

Henry said his grandmother also loved butterflies. At Henry's offseason home in Texas, where he's lived for two years, he said he never once saw a butterfly. On the day before free agency, he was outside playing with his three-year-old daughter, Valentina, and a butterfly flew around him constantly.