5 Facts Ravens Fans May Not Know About Derrick Henry

His nickname is "Shocka."

Henry's parents were just 16 and 15 years old when he was born. That's why his grandma, Gladys, gave him the nickname "Shocka," because he had shocked the whole family.

Gladys played a huge role in raising Henry just as she raised her own 14 children. Henry's father, Derrick Henry Sr. (known as "Big D") was absent for much of his childhood due to arrests. His mother worked multiple jobs to make ends meet.

In an essay for The Players' Tribune two years after Gladys had passed away, Henry wrote that she “did everything for me.”

He wears No. 22 to honor a late friend.

A second-round pick in 2016 (No. 45 overall), Henry started his NFL career wearing No. 2 – the same number he wore in college.

He switched to No. 22 before his rookie season kicked off, however, as a tribute to his late friend and Alabama teammate Altee Tenpenny, who was killed in a car accident on Oct. 20, 2015.

Tenpenny wore No. 2 at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas and went to Alabama in 2013 and 2014, Henry's first two years at the school.