Around the AFC North: Browns Restructure Deshaun Watson's Contract

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mostly Focused on Re-Signing Their Own

The Steelers don't have a lot of salary-cap space with $11 million, per Spotrac, and their beat writers don't anticipate any big moves (including signing Marcus Peters, as previously speculated).

The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac expects the Steelers to mostly build via the draft and fill in depth with free agents.

"I think that's what you will see them do, with the possible exception of an ILB or a secondary member," Dulac wrote. "Most of their attention will be focused on re-signing their own free agents and then going from there."