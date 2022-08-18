Deshaun Watson Suspension Extended to 11 Games

Deshaun Watson won't be playing in Baltimore in 2022 after all, as the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on a reported 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for the Browns' starting quarterback.

Watson was slated to kick off his 2022 season at M&T Bank Stadium after a six-game suspension was originally handed down. Now his first game will be on Dec. 4 in Houston, his former home city.

The Ravens and Browns will play two weeks later in Week 15 in Cleveland.

As a Texan, Watson had an 0-2 record with a 78.0 quarterback rating against the Ravens. He threw for a combined 444 yards, tossed two interceptions to one touchdown, and was sacked 10 times over the two games.

Earlier this month, after the original suspension was handed down, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he had "a lot of opinions" on the issue. Harbaugh pointed to the Ravens' decision after the Ray Rice incident not to pursue players with any history of mistreating women.