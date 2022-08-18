Deshaun Watson Suspension Extended to 11 Games

Aug 18, 2022 at 01:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081822-Watson
Ron Schwane/AP Photos
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field during the NFL football team's training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson won't be playing in Baltimore in 2022 after all, as the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on a reported 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for the Browns' starting quarterback.

Watson was slated to kick off his 2022 season at M&T Bank Stadium after a six-game suspension was originally handed down. Now his first game will be on Dec. 4 in Houston, his former home city.

The Ravens and Browns will play two weeks later in Week 15 in Cleveland.

As a Texan, Watson had an 0-2 record with a 78.0 quarterback rating against the Ravens. He threw for a combined 444 yards, tossed two interceptions to one touchdown, and was sacked 10 times over the two games.

Earlier this month, after the original suspension was handed down, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he had "a lot of opinions" on the issue. Harbaugh pointed to the Ravens' decision after the Ray Rice incident not to pursue players with any history of mistreating women.

"I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago," Harbaugh said. "Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance. You have to know the truth, you have to try to understand the circumstances, but we've stayed away from that particular situation – when we draft players, when we sign them as free agents. That's Steve's decision, and I'm glad that we have that policy."

Related Content

news

Steven Means Is Grateful for Second Chance With Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means wants to capitalize on his second opportunity with the Ravens, the franchise that resurrected his career.

news

Late for Work 8/18: Marquise Brown 'Loves What Ravens Stand For' But 'They Really Didn't Need Me'

The Ravens defense is ranked No. 1 based on advanced metrics. The case against trading for Roquan Smith.

news

Practice Report: Marcus Williams Closes Camp With Two Interceptions

Showing his ability as a defensive playmaker, safety Marcus Williams flashed all over the secondary during Wednesday's practice.

news

News & Notes: Tyler Linderbaum Returning to Practice Friday

Tyler Linderbaum is expected to return to practice Friday. Lamar Jackson won't play in the second preseason game. Rashod Bateman is not happy with his Madden look.

news

Mailbag: What Signing Is Left, Wide Receiver or Linebacker?

What are the chances that Lamar Jackson plays at all in the preseason? Any other undrafted rookies standing out? How long until Travis Jones is a starter?

news

'Madden 23' Includes 'Mo' Tribute in Ravens End Zone

The Ravens' tribute to Mo Gaba and his fighting spirit lives on in the 'Madden 23' video game.

news

Late for Work 8/17: Ravens Offense Ranked Near Middle of the Pack, Says Advanced Metrics

The Athletic projects the Ravens as the AFC North favorites. Chuck Clark has been proving his worth. Kyle Hamilton talks going viral, battling Isaiah Likely in one-on-ones and more. Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins are among ESPN's 25 breakout candidates.

news

Practice Report: Devin Duvernay Using Deep Ball As Weapon

Marcus Peters continues to make progress. Rookie tackle Daniel Faalele didn't finish practice.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 85

Odafe Oweh's focus this offseason has been marrying his hands and his feet. Could Steven Means be a Pernell McPhee replacement? Rob Leonard didn't know John Harbaugh at all before getting hired.

news

Travis Jones Is a 'Stud' Aiming for Impact Rookie Season

Teammates are impressed with rookie defensive lineman Travis Jones, a third-round pick who they believe has star potential.

news

Late for Work 8/16: ESPN Pundits Share Why Ravens Will Win AFC North

Ravens coaching staff ranked top five in the NFL. Three Ravens make CBS Sports Top 100 players of 2022. Reading into the latest 53-man roster projection.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising