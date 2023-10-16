With Timetable for Deshaun Watson Uncertain, Defense Leads Browns

Cincinnati Bengals: Hoping to Get Healthier During Bye and Hot Afterward

Cincinnati (3-3) climbed back to .500 with a 17-13 victory over the Seahawks in Week 6.

The Bengals won the AFC North last season after starting 0-2 and are trying to do it again. They have a bye in Week 7 that will allow them to get healthier and perhaps hotter once they return. Head Coach Zac Taylor senses the Bengals rounding into form.

"We kind of stubbed our toe starting this race off," Taylor said via the team’s website. "We're going to continue to pick up steam. I think good teams just find ways to do it. Right now, we're at that 3-3 mark going into a bye. We get a chance to get healthy and then hit the surge after the bye starting with San Francisco."

The Bengals were outgained by the Seahawks, 381-214. Cincinnati won behind two second half interceptions and stopped the Seahawks twice on fourth down inside the 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

The bye will give quarterback Joe Burrow time to rest and rehab the calf injury he has played with this season. The Bengals have belief in their recent track record of playing their best football in the second half of the season.