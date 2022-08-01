Around the AFC North: Deshaun Watson Will Debut vs. Ravens If Six-Game Suspension Stands

Cincinnati Bengals: Hayden Hurst Starts Training Camp Strong

After stints with the Ravens and Falcons that didn't pan out the way Hayden Hurst envisioned, he may have found a comfortable fit with the Bengals.

Hayden is off to a strong start in training camp, earning praise from teammates and taking reps with Cincinnati's first-team offense. Surrounded by talented receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, Hurst should see plenty of one-on-one coverage and hopes to take advantage. The former Ravens first-round pick in 2018 said he has never felt more comfortable during his five-year NFL career.

"The coaching staff sees what I'm able to do," Hurst said via Geoff Hobson of cincinnatibengals.com. "The confidence from the coaching staff. They believe in you and talk to you about stuff. Very transparent. It gives you confidence to go out and do your thing."

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is convinced Hurst can be a key weapon in Cincinnati's offense.