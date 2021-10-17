DeShon Elliott Active for Ravens, Mike Williams Playing for Chargers

Oct 17, 2021 at 11:53 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101721-Inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S DeShon Elliott

The Ravens are getting some key players back for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting safety De'Shon Elliott (quad) is active after a two-game absence, returning to the Ravens' secondary to defend against the Los Angeles Chargers' potent offense. Elliott was playing at a high level before his injury, settling into his role in his second season as a starter next to safety Chuck Clark. Backup safety Geno Stone (thigh) is also active after being listed as questionable.

First round wide receiver Rashod Bateman is active and will make his NFL debut, as was expected when he was moved from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Saturday. With Sammy Watkins (hamstring) out, Bateman could become the primary wide receiver opposite Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, although the Ravens may ease Bateman into action.

The offensive line will have additional depth with Tyre Phillips active for the first time since Week 1. Phillips began the year as the Ravens' starting left guard, but was carted off the field with a knee injury during the season-opener in Las Vegas. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the next four games.

Phillips returns at an opportune time for the Ravens, who lost guard Ben Cleveland with a knee injury Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, landing him on short-term injured reserve. It remains to be seen whether Phillips will step start at left guard or share the role with Ben Powers, who had been sharing reps with Cleveland. Either way, it's a boost for Baltimore's ground attack that's looking to get going versus the Chargers' No. 32-ranked rushing defense.

Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) is also active after being listed as questionable and will continue his streak of never having missed a game during his career.

Veteran inside linebacker Josh Bynes is active this week and could see action with the Ravens having tackling and coverage issues against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Patrick Queen played a season-low 72 percent of the defensive snaps against the Colts, and Harrison has also seen his playing time decrease.

Le'Veon Bell is active after being elevated from the practice squad, joining Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman in the running back rotation. It will be Bell's second game for the Ravens since being signed before the season. Ty'Son Williams is inactive for the second time this year.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Watkins were ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for Baltimore are Jaylon Ferguson, Broderick Washington, and Ar'Darius Washington.

For the Chargers, star wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is active after not practicing all week. Williams leads the NFL with six touchdown catches and teams with Keenan Allen to give the Chargers one of the league's best and most physical wide receiver tandems.

The Chargers will be without two starters, safety Nasir Adderley and linebacker Drew Tranquill. Adderley is the Chargers' second-leading tackler behind All-Pro safety Derwin James. Also inactive for the Chargers are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Larry Roundtree, offensive lineman Brendin Jaimes, tight end Tre'McKitty and defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.

