DeShon Elliott Adds His Swagger to Ravens Defense

From Clark, Elliott learned patience. Clark started just two games in emergency relief duty his first two seasons. Last year, he got his first chance at being a full-time starter after Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury, and Clark ran with it. Now the two will be side-by-side as the Ravens' starters.

"Weddle and Tony were more of my mentors, but Chuck was there to help me and guide me along," Elliott said. "See, I wasn't used to sitting behind anybody. So he was already here and was experiencing it, and I was asking him, 'How does it work?' I kind of just learned how to grow from him. And then, sitting back and watching his success, watching how hard he worked, and just being able to see the path that he's about to start, I just want to be a part of that. Honestly, Chuck is my 'dog.' I ride for Chuck. Win or lose, I'll always ride for Chuck."

Elliott was supposed to get his first real playing time last season, right in lockstep with Clark. Jefferson's injury moved everyone up the depth chart, so Elliott was slated to be a rotational safety deployed in certain defensive packages.

Strangely enough, Elliott's "premier" took place three days after the debut of "Joker" in theaters. He had already seen it twice by the time he hit the field.