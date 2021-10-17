DeShon Elliott Has Career Game in Return From Injury

Elliott also got a pass defensed on third-and-10 in the third quarter, with the Ravens leading by 19 points. Baltimore's offense scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, essentially crushing the Chargers' hopes of a comeback win.

Elliott missed his first two NFL seasons with major injuries. He didn't like going back on the sideline. A concussion sent him out midway through the epic win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He returned to play the Detroit Lions a week later, then left that one early too with a quad injury.

"After the concussion, I was trying to go out there and play, and then I went out there and strained my quad. You can only do what you can do," Elliott said.